Europa League: Arsenal edge to Zurich win to advance into last 16

Arsenal secured their place in the last 16 of the Europa League with a narrow victory over Zurich at Emirates Stadium.

Kieran Tierney’s thumping 20-yard drive into the bottom right corner ensured the hosts advance as Group A winners, reports the BBC.

While Arsenal’s margin of victory could have been more significant it proved an ideal night for manager Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard was able to introduce Bukayo Saka after the break to allay any fitness concerns and also rest several key players prior to Sunday’s Premier League trip to Chelsea.

The only complaint was that Arsenal did not put the result beyond doubt during a dominant first-half display in which Eddie Nketiah twice stung the palms of Zurich goalkeeper Yanick Brecher, and Fabio Vieira saw his goalbound effort blocked from close range.

That ensured a nervy finale with Adrian Guerrero’s left-foot effort ruled out for offside and Ukrainian forward Bogdan Viunnyk seeing his rasping drive just fly wide of the top left corner as the visitors searched for an equaliser.

However, the Gunners held on and have now won all eight of their matches against Swiss clubs in European competition.

