Sports

Europa League: Arsenal, Man Utd cruise into semis

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Arsenal impressively swept aside Slavia Prague to reach the Europa League semi-finals with a fine away victory in the second leg.
The night had potential to be a nervy affair with the tie evenly poised at 1-1, but the Gunners produced one of their best performances of the campaign to keep alive their hopes of European qualification for next season, reports the BBC.
They scored three goals in the opening 24 minutes and had another ruled out by the video assistant referee – all-but ending the contest in the opening period.
Nicolas Pepe squeezed home at the near post to open the scoring in the 18th minute before Alexandre Lacazette converted a penalty three minutes later following a foul on Bukayo Saka.
Saka coolly swept in the third as Arsenal tore their Czech opponents apart once more.
Mikel Arteta’s side controlled the game expertly thereafter and Lacazette smashed his second low into the net in the latter stages.
The Gunners will face Villarreal – managed by former Arsenal boss Unai Emery – in the last four.
And Edinson Cavani’s first-half volley was the highlight as Manchester United eased past La Liga side Granada at Old Trafford to book a Europa League semi-final with Roma.
Leading 2-0 from the first leg of their quarter-final in Spain last week, Cavani took away any lingering doubt over United reaching the last four when he provided a smart finish to Paul Pogba’s sixth-minute flicked header.
United scored a second in stoppage time when Jesus Vallejo turned Alex Telles’ cross into his own net.
As Roma came through a nervy night at the Stadio Olimpico against Ajax, it means a reunion for United old boys Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Chris Smalling, who has been sidelined in recent weeks with a knee injury.
It was a notable night for Cavani, whose his first European goal for United was his 50th in total in continental competition.
It was the 34-year-old’s ninth of the season overall and will intensify talk about whether he will sign an extension to his contract, which expires at the end of June.
RESULTS
Man Utd 2 – 0 Granada
(Agg 4-0)
Roma 1 – 1 Ajax
(Agg 3-2)
Slavia Prague 0 – 4 Arsenal
(Agg 1-5)
Villarreal 2 – 1 Dinamo Zagreb
(Agg 3-1)

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Europa League: Impressive away wins for Man United, Spurs; Leicester draw

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bruno Fernandes continued his magnificent season with a goal in each half as Manchester United took firm control of their Europa League last-32 tie with Real Sociedad. Fernandes took advantage of hesitant defending to open the scoring in Turin and then stroked in from the edge of the area for a second – which […]
Sports

Chelsea-bound Werner bids Bundesliga farewell with double

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

German striker Timo Werner marked his RB Leipzig swansong with two well-taken goals to guide his side to a 2-1 victory at Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday. RB Leipzig full-back Nordi Mukiele and midfielder Emil Forsberg spurned glorious opportunities before Werner put his side in front in the 28th minute. The 24-year-old latched on […]
Sports

Bach: Tokyo Olympic ‘participants’ may need vaccinations

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olympic participants and fans arriving for next year’s postponed Tokyo Olympics are likely to face requirements to be vaccinated to protect the Japanese public, IOC President Thomas Bach said Monday after meeting with new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. It was Bach’s first meeting with Suga and his first trip to Japan since the Olympics […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica