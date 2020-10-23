Sports

Europa League: Gattuso slams Osimhen, teammates for defeat

Napoli manager, Gennaro Gattuso, has hit out at Victor Osimhen and his team-mates, following a 1-0 home defeat to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday night.
Gattuso claimed his spirit has been broken by his side’s unseriousness in front of goal.
The Partenopei who hammered Atalanta 4-1 on Saturday, looked a completely different team against the Dutch and although they dominated possession, they failed to score a single goal.
“We should not have lost a game like this. Possession is fine, but not when it’s sterile, as we tackled the opposition rather than hurt them,” Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia after a 1-0 home defeat.
“We need more vehemence and hunger, as today we didn’t do enough off the ball.”
The opening defeat leaves Napoli bottom of their group, following Real Sociedad’s 1-0 away win at HNK Rijeka.
“It complicates matters and now we cannot afford any more mistakes,” Gattuso added.

