Europa League: Iheanacho’s double keeps Leicester on top; wins for Arsenal, Spurs

Leicester routed their nearest challengers to take control of Europa League Group G and make a sweet piece of history. Two goals by Kelechi Iheanacho and one each by Dennis Praet and James Maddison helped the club to their biggest margin of victory in continental competition.

More significantly for the future, Brendan Rodgers’ team have maximum points from three group matches this season and could confirm early qualification for the knockout stages by beating Braga again when they travel to Portugal in three weeks’ time.

Braga were no pushover and gave Leicester a couple of scares here before theyran out emphatic winners.

There were plenty of individual performances to admire – especially Maddison and Wesley Fofana – but what struck most was the all-round slickness and efficiency of Leicester, even amid a spate of injuries and with four voluntary changes to the lineup from Monday’s Premier League victory over Leeds.

And Mikel Arteta called for the introduction of the video assistant referee in Europa League group games despite Arsenal running out comfortable winners against Molde, reports the BBC.

The Gunners reached the halfway point of Group B with a 100% winning record courtesy of a solid victory.

But it could have been more as Eddie Nketiah had what looked like a legal goal ruled out for offside after Nicolas Pepe’s pass, with Molde leading 1-0.

Unlike the Champions League, VAR is not being used in the group stages of the Europa League.

“I don’t think it makes any sense when we have the technology and we all believe it is the right call for everybody to do it,” said Arteta.

“So I don’t understand, we were complaining with the referee because we were told he was clearly onside and obviously it’s a situation that can clearly change the game.

“So I think it is something they have to look at and if possible change it.”

For the second time in three group games, the Gunners had to come from behind after Martin Ellingsen beat Bernd Leno from 25 yards following a superb pass by former Manchester United reserve player Magnus Wolff Eikrem.

After Nketiah’s disallowed goal, Arsenal equalised at the end of the first half.

Kristoffer Haugen put past his own keeper while trying to intercept Nketiah’s cross to Joe Willock before Sead Kolasinac blazed a great chance over the bar.

The Gunners took the lead when Molde substitute Sheriff Sinyan turned Willock’s pass across the six-yard area into his own net.

Substitute Bukayo Saka picked out Pepe to make it 3-1 before Willock scored a deserved late goal, as Arsenal went three points clear at the top of the group with three games remaining.

In Bulgaria Harry Kane marked his 300th appearance for Tottenham with his 200th goal as Jose Mourinho’s side dominated a Europa League mismatch in Bulgaria.

Kane, 27, long-since cemented his place in the Spurs history books but few could have predicted his prodigious goalscoring rate when he came into the first team seven years ago.

Only 1960s legends Jimmy Greaves and Bobby Smith stand ahead of him in the club’s records and if he stays fit – and at the club – the England captain looks set to break record after record.

He could, and should, have already scored twice when he headed in a Lucas Moura corner to put Mourinho’s side ahead against Ludogorets.

Kane then set up Moura for Spurs’ second before being replaced at the interval as the Premier League side utterly dominated the multiple Bulgarian champions.

Mourinho was furious last week with his side’s insipid display in Antwerp and was rewarded with a controlled, ruthless first-half performance, but the hosts were able to reply early in the second half through Claudiu Keseru.

That was an anomaly though, as Giovani lo Celso’s tap-in secured a routine victory that puts Spurs back in contention in Group J.

