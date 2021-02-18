Europa League: Impressive away wins for Man United, Spurs; Leicester draw

Bruno Fernandes continued his magnificent season with a goal in each half as Manchester United took firm control of their Europa League last-32 tie with Real Sociedad.

Fernandes took advantage of hesitant defending to open the scoring in Turin and then stroked in from the edge of the area for a second – which was awarded by VAR after he was initially flagged offside.

Marcus Rashford and Daniel James – who both missed several chances – then scored on the counter to leave next week’s return leg looking a formality, reports the BBC.

Sociedad were top of La Liga when the draw was made but were poor throughout a game played in Italy because of Covid-19 restrictions.

They failed to test United goalkeeper Dean Henderson seriously and were constantly caught out on the break by the pace of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s frontline.

Even Manchester City hero David Silva – who joined Sociedad last August – was kept quiet on an off night.

And Gareth Bale scored and assisted a Tottenham goal in the same game for the first time since 2013 as they beat Wolfsberger in the Europa League.

Bale crossed for Son Heung-min to head the opener and then cut inside and blasted home their second goal.

Lucas Moura added a fine solo goal before half-time in Budapest.

But Michael Liendl’s penalty gave Wolfsberger hope and Christopher Wernitznig hit the bar – before Carlos Vinicius probably killed the tie.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho spoke beforehand about how much he wants to win the Europa League and named a strong team, although Harry Kane was left in London for fitness reasons.

They were excellent in the first half but were much less impressive after replacing Son with Vinicius at half-time.

Wolfsberger were limited opposition, sitting sixth in the Austrian league and in a European knockout game for the first time. The game had to be played six hours away in Budapest, Hungary because of Covid restrictions.

The second leg is next Thursday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In another game, Leicester City came away with a goalless draw in their Europa League last-32 tie against Slavia Prague.

Brendan Rodgers’ side, who currently sit third in the Premier League, failed to create many clear-cut chances on a frustrating evening in Prague.

Harvey Barnes came closest, when he was denied from close range in the first half, but the hosts put Leicester under some pressure after the break.

The return leg will be played at King Power Stadium on Thursday, 25 February.

RESULTS

Dynamo Kyiv 1 – 1 Club Bruges

Red Star Belgrade 2 – 2 AC Milan

FK Krasnodar 2 – 3 Dinamo Zagreb

Olympiakos 4 – 2 PSV Eindhoven

Real Sociedad 0 – 4 Man Utd

RZ Pellets WAC 1 – 4 Tottenham

Slavia Prague 0 – 0 Leicester

Sporting Braga 0 – 2 Rom2

Young Boys 4 – 3 B’Leverkusen

