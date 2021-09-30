Europa League: Kane comes of bench to score hat-trick for Spurs, Hammers beat Rapid

…as Leicester lose

Harry Kane came off the bench to score a 20-minute hat-trick as Tottenham recorded their first Europa Conference League win with victory over NS Mura.

After a mixed start to the season, including a draw in their Group G opener against Rennes, Spurs dominated the first half against the Slovenian side after scoring two early goals, reports the BBC.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo made nine changes after Sunday’s north London derby defeat, with only Dele Alli and Sergio Reguilon keeping their places.

Alli opened the scoring on four minutes, drilling his penalty into the bottom-left corner after he was fouled by goalkeeper Matko Obradovic.

Giovani lo Celso added a second six minutes later, collecting Harry Winks’ pass before driving the ball into the roof of the net.

The visitors had only 32% possession and no shots on target in the first half, but pulled a goal back eight minutes after the restart through a brilliant Ziga Kous volley.

As the visitors grew into the game Nuno was forced to turn to his bench, bringing on Kane, Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura on 60 minutes.

It did not take long for the substitutes to have an impact as Kane linked up with Moura for his first goal and Son for his second, before side-footing past Obradovic for his 16th career hat-trick.

In London, West Ham maintained their 100% record in Europa League Group H by edging to victory over Rapid Vienna.

Declan Rice scored the opening goal in the first half, converting from inside the six-yard box following Michail Antonio’s cut-back.

Prior to the 29th-minute strike, the Hammers had struck each post through headers from England international Rice and centre-back Craig Dawson, who was a constant threat from set-pieces.

Rapid Vienna thought they had a penalty in the second half when the referee pointed to the spot, but overturned his decision after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor and seeing Ben Johnson had made no contact with Marco Grull.

Said Benrahma sealed victory for David Moyes’ side in stoppage time, coolly rolling a finish into the bottom corner.

In the group’s other game, Dinamo Zagreb eased to a 3-0 victory at Genk to go second in the table behind West Ham.

And Leicester’s winless start to their Europa League campaign continued with a limp defeat at Legia Warsaw, who collected a famous victory in Poland.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have started the season inconsistently and now have work to do in Group C following a defeat to go with their 2-2 draw at Napoli in the opening game.

Azerbaijan national Mahir Emreli scored the only goal in the 31st minute, outmuscling Daniel Amartey on the edge of the box before firing in a low finish via the foot of the post.

Leicester lacked rhythm but did have chances with Ayoze Perez screwing wide in the first half after being put through by Patson Daka.

Centre-half Jannik Vestergaard had a golden opportunity to equalise in the second half, but his header from four yards out was somehow kept out by Legia goalkeeper Cezary Miszta’s stunning reflex save.

RESULTS

Sparta Prague 1 – 0 Rangers

Legia Warsaw 1 – 0 Leicester

Celtic 0 – 4 B Leverkusen

West Ham 2 – 0 Rapid Vienna

Lyon 3 – 0 Brøndby IF

Real Sociedad 1 – 1 Monaco

SK Sturm Graz 1 – 4 PSV Eindhoven

Napoli 2 – 3 Spartak Moscow

Fenerbahçe 0 – 3 Olympiakos

Royal Antwerp 0 – 1 Frankfurt

Lazio 2 – 0 Lokomotiv Moscow

Marseille v Galatasaray

Like this: Like Loading...