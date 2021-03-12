Sports

Europa League: Man United draw with Milan; wins for Arsenal, Spurs

Manchester United’s defensive vulnerabilities returned as AC Milan grabbed an injury-time equaliser in their Europa League last-16 first-leg tie at Old Trafford.
Amad Diallo’s stunning header five minutes into the second half looked like giving United a first-leg lead.
But Milan, who had already been harshly denied a goal when Franck Kessie’s first-half volley was ruled out for handball, replied when Simon Kjaer evaded the attentions of Nemanja Matic at a corner right at the death and steered a near-post header past Dean Henderson’s weak attempt to save, reports the BBC.
It was the least a Milan side lacking former United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic deserved.
It was tough luck on Diallo, who scored in quite brilliant fashion with his first effort on goal in only his third appearance for the Red Devils.
The Ivorian raced on to Bruno Fernandes’ brilliant chipped pass five minutes after replacing Anthony Martial at half-time, then, with his back to goal close to the penalty spot, looped the ball over Gianluigi Donnarumma and into the net.
And Mikel Arteta says his Arsenal side need to stop being their own worst enemy after defensive lapses undermined their last-16 first-leg victory over Olympiakos in the Europa League.
While Martin Odegaard’s opener paved the way for their win, familiar failings at the back saw the Greek champions level and made life uncomfortable until late goals from Gabriel and Mohamed Elneny swung the contest back in Arsenal’s favour.
“We have to be very clear and honest with ourselves. We gave three chances to the opponent, they took one and at that level they are going to punish you,” Arteta said.
“If we want to go to the next level we have to stop that and be more ruthless and when we are that dominant, kill the games off.”
In London, Harry Kane scored twice as Tottenham Hotspur put one foot in the Europa League quarter-finals with a clinical display against Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.
Kane opened the scoring with a 25th-minute rebound before doubling Spurs’ advantage with a composed low finish in the 70th minute.
But the Tottenham striker was unable to complete his hat-trick, limping off late on with a knock to his knee.
Spurs face rivals Arsenal in the north London derby in their next fixture on Sunday, and boss Jose Mourinho said the England international will be fit to start.
“Sunday is a match everyone wants to play and little things will not stop him,” he told BT Sport. “I don’t have the feeling it is anything serious.”
RESULTS
Man Utd 1 – 1 AC Milan
Slavia Prague 1 – 1 Rangers
Olympiakos 1 – 3 Arsenal
Tottenham 2 – 0 Dinamo Zagreb
Ajax 3 – 0 Young Boys
Dynamo Kyiv 0 – 2 Villarreal
Granada 2 – 0 Molde
Roma 3 – 0 Shakhtar Donetsk

