Europa League: Man United ‘have to take it to next step’ – Harry Maguire

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire says they “have to take it to the next step” after losing the Europa League semi-final 2-1 to Sevilla.

The Red Devils – who have not won a trophy in three seasons – lost in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup, FA Cup and Europa League this season.

“Losing is not acceptable. Getting to semi-finals isn’t acceptable,” Maguire told BT Sport.

“[Winning a trophy] will happen soon. We want to win it as soon as possible.”

United led through a Bruno Fernandes penalty, but goals from former Premier League players Suso and Luuk de Jong sent Sevilla into the final for a record sixth time, reports the BBC.

Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou was the man of the match, with six saves in a frustrating night for United in Cologne.

Sevilla will play Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk in Friday’s final.

Maguire said: “The best team lost. They punished us for missing chances. We conceded from two crosses which is not good enough.

“We worked our socks off and deserved to win and get through. We fell short in a semi-final for the third time this year.

“Perhaps that bit of inexperience cost us – we shouldn’t have conceded that second goal.”

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – whose last success was the 2013 Norwegian Cup with Molde – said: “It’s very disappointing, hard to take. We played fantastic stuff at times and created chances but couldn’t get the goal we deserved.”

United did not make a substitution until the 87th minute.

“At times, in games like this, when you create so many chances and openings, it is difficult to take players with goals in them out of the pitch,” said Solskjaer.

“We need to strengthen our squad depth of course. I cannot say when or if transfers will be done but we are looking at it. We have to be 100% sure when we make those deals.”

It is the longest trophyless run for United – who finished third in the Premier League table – in 30 years.

Fernandes argued with defender Victor Lindelof after the second Sevilla goal, with United failing to deal with Jesus Navas’ cross.

“It’s normal when you concede,” said goalscorer Fernandes. “It’s not about me or Victor. What happened between me and Victor is normal. It will happen many more times in football. We need to see the mistakes everybody did and improve.”

RESULT

Sevilla 2 – 1 Man United

Like this: Like Loading...