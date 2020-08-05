Europa League: Man United, Inter hit quarter finals

Manchester United came from behind to beat Austrian side LASK at Old Trafford, advancing to the quarter-finals of the Europa League 7-1 on aggregate.

Anthony Martial came off the bench to score the winner four minutes from time, collecting Juan Mata’s precise through ball before finishing off his 23rd goal of the season from 10 yards, reports the BBC.

Earlier, Mata also provided the assist for Jesse Lingard to score for the second consecutive game.

Having broken his Premier League duck for the season in the very last minute of the final match – at Leicester – it meant Lingard was scoring in successive games for the first time since he did so December 2018.

That was in the matches against Liverpool and Cardiff that bookended the final game of Jose Mourinho’s time in charge at Old Trafford and the first of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s.

It was tough luck on the Austrians, who were the better side in the first half, despite trailing 5-0 from their home game in March.

When skipper Philipp Wiesinger curled an excellent shot into the top corner after 55 minutes, it looked like they were heading for a famous victory.

But Lingard replied two minutes later and Solskjaer could even give 18-year-old defender Teden Mengi his debut as the clock ticked down to the final whistle.

Having already secured a place in next season’s Champions League, United will now play Danish side FC Copenhagen in Cologne in the quarter-finals of the ‘Final 8’ tournament on August 10.

And goals from Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen saw Inter Milan beat Getafe to reach the Europa League quarter-finals.

Former Manchester United striker Lukaku, 27, slotted into the bottom corner from Alessandro Bastoni’s pass.

Getafe’s Jorge Molina dragged a second-half penalty wide after a video assistant referee review found Diego Godin handled a cross into the box.

Subsitute Eriksen was on the pitch for barely a minute before punishing Djene Dakonam’s poor clearance late on.

Inter will face either Bayer Leverkusen or Rangers in the final eight, with the German side leading 3-1 on aggregate.

The match was played as a one-off tie in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, after the first leg was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the first time Inter, who recorded their best league season since 2010-11 as they finished as runners-up to Juventus in Serie A, have reached the quarter-final of a major European competition since the 2010-11 Champions League.

Lukaku’s strike means the Belgian has now scored in his last eight Europa League matches, equalling former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer’s record in the competition formerly known as the UEFA Cup.

Meanwhile, Inter are set to complete the permanent signing of Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez – brought on as a second half substitute against Getafe – in the next 24 hours and expect to have him available for their Europa League ‘final eight’ tie in Germany.

RESULTS

FC Copenhagen 3 – 0 Istanbul Basaksehir

(Agg 3-1)FT

Shakhtar Donetsk 3 – 0 Wolfsburg

(Agg 5-1)FT

Inter Milan 2 – 0 Getafe

FT

Man Utd 2 – 1 LASK

(Agg 7-1)FT

