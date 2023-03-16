Europa League: Man United, Juventus, Arsenal seek q/final slots on GOtv

Italian giants, Juventus, will be keen to take advantage of their 1-0 lead over Freiburg, when they visit Germany for the second leg of their Europa League clash today. Angel Di Maria continued his fine form in Europe’s second-tier competition by scoring the only goal of the game to extend his tally in the competition to four. The Bianconerri will need to put up another solid defensive display in Germany to reach the last eight. Juventus will be without Paul Pogba who has been injured again for four weeks. The Frenchman has only made two appearances totalling 35 minutes since his return to Turin from Manchester United in the summer. Tune in to SuperSport Football (Ch. 31) at 6:45pm to watch the match. Meanwhile, Real Betis has a tough job at home to overturn a 4-1 deficit against Manchester United, when the two teams meet for the return leg of their clash at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.
Related Articles
Former FIFA President Blatter calls for Infantino’s suspension
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has called for his successor, Gianni Infantino, to be suspended by the global soccer body after criminal proceedings were opened against Infantino in Switzerland. Swiss authorities said on Thursday that proceedings had been launched against the current FIFA boss by a special prosecutor looking into meetings he had with Swiss […]
Former NPFL coach, Maurice Cooreman, dies in Belgium
Former Coach of Akwa United and multiple Nigerian teams – Enyimba, Ocean Boys, Warri Wolves, Gombe United – Maurice Cooreman has reportedly passed on in his native Belgium. He was aged 79. Cooreman led the defunct Ocean Boys to the Nigerian title in 2006, but was sacked in September 2006 and then rehired two weeks later. […]
Turkey: Akintola targets dream debut against Fenerbahce
Nigerian forward, David Akintola, has set his sights on an impressive competitive debut for Turkish side Adana Demirspor in their tricky Turkish Super Lig opener against Fenerbahce on Sunday. Akintola, who joined the side from Danish club Mitjjylland for €1m, was impressive in their 1-1 friendly draw against champions Besiktas on August 6. The […]
