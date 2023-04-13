Sports

Europa League: Man Utd-Sevilla evenly poised after two late goals

Two late own goals saw Manchester United surrender a strong position against Sevilla in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final at Old Trafford.

A first-half double from Marcel Sabitzer had put United in control, reports the BBC.

They missed chances to wrap up the tie with Antony hitting the woodwork.

But Tyrell Malacia deflected a Jesus Navas cross in off David de Gea, before a header from Youssef En-Nesyri hit Harry Maguire and went in.

Bruno Fernandes was harshly booked for a handball in the first half meaning he will miss the second leg next Thursday.

And Juventus scored in their Europa League quarter-final first leg home tie with Sporting Lisbon, with Federico Gatti’s goal.

The overall winner will face either Manchester United or Sevilla.

In the same competition, Florian Wirtz equalised for Bayer Leverkusen against Union Saint-Gilloise to end the game 1-1.

RESULTS

B’Leverkusen 1 v 1 Union Saint-Gilloise

Juventus 1 – 0 Sporting Lisbon

Man United 2 – 2 Sevilla

Feyenoord 1 – 0 Roma

