Europa League: Mourinho praises ‘team player’ Alli after emphatic Ludogorets win

*Arsenal win, Leicester draw

Jose Mourinho described Dele Alli as a “team player” after the out-of-favour playmaker’s performance helped Tottenham to the brink of qualification for the Europa League knockout stage thanks to a 4-0 win against Ludogorets.

Alli shone in a Spurs team that repeated the dominance they displayed in the 3-1 win in Bulgaria three weeks ago to move within a point of reaching the competition’s last 32, reports the BBC.

Carlos Vinicius translated his side’s superiority into two goals before half-time – his first for the club.

The Brazilian, on a season-long loan from Benfica, got his second thanks to Alli’s selfless pass across goal when he could easily have shot himself.

It was Alli’s first appearance for Spurs since he was taken off at half-time in the 1-0 defeat by Royal Antwerp on October 26.

Mourinho said: “He could try to score but for Vinicius it was an easy goal. A team player does that, no risk and 2-0. It does not surprise me that he did that.

“Dele was like the team. A very good first half. In the second half in the first 20 to 25 minutes they closed and tried not to concede more goals.

“We became a little bit more passive and we never really felt the threat of a possible goal. We let it go down a little bit.”

The Premier League leaders, tied on nine points at the top of Group J but second to Antwerp due to an inferior head-to-head record, can seal qualification with a draw away to Austrian side LASK next Thursday.

And in Portugal, Jamie Vardy scored a dramatic injury-time goal to send Leicester into the knockout stage of the Europa League with a draw against Braga.

The substitute turned home Marc Albrighton’s cross as the Foxes came from behind three times to draw.

Al Musrati blasted Braga ahead and Harvey Barnes equalised before Paulinho netted for the hosts.

Luke Thomas got the Foxes level and Fransergio looked set to win it for Braga before Vardy’s late goal.

Zorya Luhansk’s 3-0 win at AEK Athens in the group’s other game meant a draw was enough for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

The Foxes were indebted to goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel for keeping them in the game at stages, before the visitors’ substitutes turned the game round.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta has challenged Nicolas Pepe to improve his consistency after the Arsenal winger reacted to Sunday’s red card against Leeds by helping the Gunners to cruise into the last 32 of the Europa League.

Pepe was accused by manager Arteta of letting down his team-mates after being sent off at Elland Road in the Premier League but Arsenal’s record signing responded with the opening goal in a fine individual display in the 3-0 win over Molde.

The £72m signing from Lille curled a powerful strike into the top corner just after the break in Norway – having minutes earlier struck the bar.

“I could see from the first minute, from his body language, that he was ready to act,” Arteta said. “I think he had a great performance.”

Pepe has struggled for consistency since joining in 2019 but now has three goals in four Europa League games this season – and Arteta wants more of the same.

RESULTS

Molde 0 – 3 Arsenal

Sporting Braga 3 – 3 Leicester

Sparta Prague 4 – 1 Celtic

Tottenham 4 – 0 Ludogorets

Dundalk 1 – 3 Rapid Vienna

Rangers 2 – 2 Benfica

Napoli 2 – 0 HNK Rijeka

CSKA Sofia 0 – 1 Young Boys

LASK 0 – 2 Royal Antwerp

CSKA Moscow 0 – 0 Feyenoord

RZ Pellets WAC 0 – 3 Dinamo Zagreb

KAA Gent 0 – 2 Red Star Belgrade

Like this: Like Loading...