Europa League: Moyes sees red as Hammers crash out

West Ham’s European dream is over as they were beaten by Eintracht Frankfurt in their Europa League semi-final.

Defender Aaron Cresswell and boss David Moyes were both sent off on a heated night in Germany, reports the BBC.

Moyes’ side lost their home leg 2-1 but started brightly until Cresswell pulled down Jens Petter Hauge, who would have been through on goal. He was initially shown a yellow card but it was upgraded to a red after a video assistant referee review.

The German side – who enjoyed a marvellously colourful partisan home support – went ahead when the unmarked Rafael Borre hammered home from Ansgar Knauff’s low ball.

The night got even worse for West Ham when a frustrated Moyes booted the ball at a ball boy and was shown a straight red card.

West Ham had a few chances in the closing stages with Michail Antonio forcing a save from Kevin Trapp and Tomas Soucek heading wide.

The Hammers’ wait for a major trophy will tick over into a 43rd year. It also means no place in next season’s Champions League.

Meanwhile, Rangers’ dream season in Europe will culminate in a Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt after they swept aside RB Leipzig on another emotionally charged and memorable night at Ibrox.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, Rangers turned the semi-final on its head within 25 minutes through goals from James Tavernier and Glen Kamara.

Christopher Nkunku’s 32nd goal of the season levelled the tie again before John Lundstram shook Ibrox with 10 minutes left after sweeping home.

Leipzig, despite their talented squad, could find no answer in the closing stages amid a cauldron of noise as a depleted Rangers side completed their remarkable run from the play-off round to the final.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men will meet Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville on May 18 with a tantalising chance to win the club’s first European trophy for 50 years.

RESULTS

Frankfurt 1 – 0 West Ham

(Agg 3-1)FT

Rangers 3 – 1 RB Leipzig

(Agg 3-2)FT

