Europa League: Pogba sends Man Utd into q’finals after stunning Spurs exit

… Arsenal lose still qualify

Paul Pogba scored the winner on his Manchester United return as they edged past AC Milan at San Siro to reach the Europa League quarter-finals.
The France midfielder settled the tie three minutes after his introduction as a half-time substitute with a composed finish from close range.
The 28-year-old was making his first appearance in the competition this season, after coming back from a thigh injury which has kept him out since February 6, reports the BBC.
Until his intervention, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had rarely looked like breaking the deadlock against a well-organised Milan team who also appeared capable of adding to the late away goal that had swung the tie in their favour at Old Trafford.
Rade Krunic, Alexis Saelemaekers and Theo Hernandez all threatened the visitors’ goal before the break.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was summoned from the bench to try and rescue the tie, but United goalkeeper Dean Henderson superbly saved to prevent the Swede from scoring with a back-post header.
Henderson, who was excellent throughout, also brilliantly turned away an earlier effort from Saelemaekers.
United join fellow English side Arsenal in the draw for the quarter and semi-finals on Friday at 12:00 GMT.
And Tottenham were knocked out of the Europa League as a sublime hat-trick from Mislav Orsic completed a remarkable second-leg turnaround for Dinamo Zagreb.
Leading 2-0 after a one-sided first encounter in London seven days earlier, Spurs – who made seven changes – paid the price for a desperately poor performance against the Croatian champions.
Orsic deservedly curled the hosts ahead on the night with a wonderful strike from the edge of the box and swept home Iyayi Atiemwen’s cross to bring the tie level in Zagreb.
He added a superb third at the start of the second period of extra time, driving at a terrified Tottenham defence before firing another fine finish into Hugo Lloris’ bottom corner.
Tottenham twice almost snatched salvation and progress at the end of both normal and extra time but Harry Kane was thwarted on each occasion by superb saves from Dinamo keeper Dominik Livakovic.
Spurs piled on the pressure in the closing stages but Dinamo held out to earn a fully merited place in Friday’s quarter-final and semi-final draws.
Their emotional celebrations at the final whistle, as players raced around wildly and were embraced by scarcely believing coaching staff, were a stark contrast to the Spurs stars sat on the pitch in despair.
Meanwhile, Arsenal were given a scare by Olympiakos but had enough from the first leg to beat the Greek side on aggregate and reach the Europa League last eight.
Leading 3-1 from the game in Greece, the Gunners were comfortable throughout the first half in London.
Some nerves began to show after Youssef El-Arabi’s shot found the net via a deflection off Gabriel to give the visitors hope of repeating last season’s shock – when they knocked the Gunners out of the Europa League in the last 32 by scoring in the final minute of extra time at Emirates Stadium.
However, Olympiakos were unable to build on El-Arabi’s goal as Arsenal managed the remainder of the tie adequately to progress, helped by a red card shown to Ousseynou Ba for dissent late on.
They will discover their quarter-final opponents when the draw is made in Switzerland at 12:00 GMT on Friday.
RESULTS
*Arsenal 0 – 1 Olympiakos
(Agg 3-2)
*Dinamo Zagreb 3 – 0 Tottenham
(Agg 3-2)
*AC Milan 0 – 1 Man Utd
(Agg 1-2)
Rangers 0 – 2 Slavia Prague
(Agg 1-3)
*Molde 2 – 1 Granada
(Agg 2-3)
Shakhtar Donetsk 1 – 5 Roma
(Agg 1-5)
*Villarreal 2 – 0 Dynamo Kyiv
(Agg 4-0)
*Young Boys 0 – 2 Ajax
(Agg 0-5)

