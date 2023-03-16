Sports

Europa League: Rashford on target as Man United reach q’finals

Marcus Rashford was on target again as Manchester United cruised into the quarter-finals of the Europa League with a clinical win at Real Betis.

After an open first half Rashford put United ahead in the 55th minute with a thunderous long-range effort dipping into the bottom corner, reports the BBC.

The hosts had created plenty of chances before United opened the scoring as Betis’ Joaquin saw his early curled effort hit the outside of the post.

Erik ten Hag’s side had done the hard work in Manchester last week and advanced as 5-1 winners on aggregate.

RESULTS

Fenerbahçe 1 – 0 Sevilla

(Agg 1-2)

Feyenoord 7 – 1 Shakhtar Donetsk

(Agg 8-2)

Real Betis 0 – 1 Man United

(Agg 1-5)

SC Freiburg 0 – 2 Juventus

(Agg 0-3)

 

