Europa League round of 16 action live on DStv, GOtv

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to round of 16 action from the UEFA Europa League, with matches scheduled for Thursday 17 March 2022. To view these games, download the MyDStv or MyGOtv apps to subscribe or upgrade or set up Auto-Renewal to stay connected without interruptions. Customers can also dial *288# to recharge.

Thursday features the return leg matches of the round of 16, with eight teams looking to claim a spot in the quarterfinals. This includes Italian side Atalanta, who will hope to get the better of Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen in Bergamo when the match kicks off at 6:45pm on SuperSport Variety 2, though manager Gian Piero Gasperini has admitted that the UEFA Europa League is not their primary objective. “Wewanttochallengeourselves, but I don’t know if Atalanta can call winning the Europa League a genuine objective. We’ll see what happens,” said Gasperini.

“Wedon’t feel all this pessimism people talk about, maybe we’re in a bubble in the training ground. We’re limited onoptionsindefenceandattack, but the performances have been good recently.” Scottish giant Rangers will hope to provide yet more thrills when they head to Belgrade to face Red Star. The tie begins at 6:45pm on SuperSport Football. ‘Gers striker Ryan Kent is well aware of the threat that the hosts will pose for this return leg.

