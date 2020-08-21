Europa League: Sevilla beat Inter in thrilling final

Europa League kings Sevilla won the tournament for a record sixth time thanks to victory over Inter Milan in a thrilling final in Cologne.

The drama started when Sevilla defender Diego Carlos fouled Romelu Lukaku for an Inter penalty – and ended when Lukaku deflected Carlos’ bicycle kick into his own net.

It means Inter Milan’s wait for a trophy will tick over into a 10th year at least, reports the BBC.

Lukaku gave the Italian side an early lead from the penalty spot for his 34th goal of the season, extending his record of scoring in consecutive Europa League games to 11.

Luuk de Jong scored two headers – from Jesus Navas and Ever Banega crosses – to put Sevilla into the lead.

Inter were level when Diego Godin nodded in to make it 2-2 in the 35th minute.

The game could not continue at that high tempo, but with extra-time looming, there was one final twist.

Carlos flew into the air to meet a high ball with an overhead kick which was probably going wide until Lukaku stuck out a leg and diverted it past his own goalkeeper.

It was a first trophy in the managerial career of Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui.

RESULT

Sevilla 3 – 2 Inter

