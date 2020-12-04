Europa League: Spurs hit last 32, Arsenal outclass Rapid Vienna

*Returning Ndidi can’t save Leicester

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho questioned the attitude of some of his players as Spurs drew 3-3 at LASK to progress to the Europa League knockout stages.

Substitute Dele Alli put Spurs ahead from the spot before Mamoudou Karamoko curled past Joe Hart in added time to earn the Austrians a deserved draw, reports the BBC.

Gareth Bale and Son Heung-min were also on target for a disjointed Tottenham.

“I think it’s a question of attitude, which I have experienced before even at Manchester United,” said Mourinho.

“I had a similar situation – we lost two matches away in the group phase.

“When we get into the knockouts and you get better opponents and more difficulties, the team faces matches in a different way.”

Asked what he had learned, Mourinho said: “Nothing new, really. The fact that the Europa League group phase doesn’t motivate some of the players, I knew it.”

Spurs were fortunate to head in at half-time level after Bale’s penalty cancelled out Peter Michorl’s opener in Linz.

And in London, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said the return of fans to Emirates Stadium as they outclassed Rapid Vienna in the Europa League made it a “very special night”.

It had been 271 days since Arsenal fans had last been at their home, for the victory against West Ham United on March 7 – and how the 2,000 allowed in relished watching the Gunners confirm their dominance of Group B.

“I’m delighted to have them back,” Arteta said. “They made a huge contribution. There was only 2,000 but it felt and sounded like a lot more.

“They were very supportive and encouraging to the team and the players have been saying what a huge difference it made. They felt that support.”

Alexandre Lacazette gave those gathered at a social distance inside the cavernous stadium an early reward with a spectacular 25-yard drive after 10 minutes that swerved high beyond the reach of Rapid keeper Richard Strebinger.

Pablo Mari then glanced Reiss Nelson’s corner in off a post before Eddie Nketiah completed the first-half scoring a minute before the interval, heading in after his first effort had been saved by the besieged Strebinger.

Rapid, hopelessly inferior, scrambled a goal back through Kohya Kitigawa early in the second half but Arsenal were never in any danger and substitute Emile Smith Rowe scored a simple fourth from Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ pass.

However, Leicester’s hopes of sealing top spot in Europa League Group G with a game to spare were dashed as Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk grabbed a late winner on a freezing night in Zaporizhzhia.

A win would have been all but enough for the Foxes, but they might now have to defeat AEK Athens in their final match to ensure that top status.

Manager Brendan Rodgers made several changes to the line-up that started in the 2-1 defeat by Fulham, but welcomed back senior players Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu and Wilfred Ndidi following spells on the sidelines.

However, Turkish centre-back Soyuncu’s return lasted only 17 minutes when he suffered a recurrence of his groin injury, later confirmed by the Foxes boss.

Leicester twice came close to scoring in one move 10 minutes from time when Zorya goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj extended himself to block shots from Kelechi Iheanacho and then substitute James Maddison. Vasilj then threw himself to his right to keep out Cengiz Under’s 20-yard strike.

Zorya worked their opponents far harder with keeper Danny Ward, making only his second appearance of the season, pulling off two superb saves to deny Vladislav Kochergin and Andrejs Ciganiks, while Vladlen Yurchenko’s header came off the bar.

With six minutes remaining they finally beat the former Huddersfield player when substitute Allahyar Sayyadmanesh converted Denis Favorov’s low ball from the right.

“It’s frustrating overall,” Rodgers told BT Sport. “I didn’t think the players deserved to lose that at all.

“As the second half went on, we looked like the only team going to win. The players put so much into it. They were difficult conditions.”

