Europa League: Ten Hag plays down Martinez injury fears

…as Schmeichel slams United players

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag tried to stay positive about the injury suffered by defender Lisandro Martinez during the 2-2 Europa League draw with Sevilla on Thursday.

There was speculation Martinez had suffered a serious Achilles injury which would end his season.

“I cannot tell what it is, but is not an Achilles,” the Dutchman told reporters. “I have spoken with him and he is okay and he is calm.”

United were leading 2-0 late in the game at Old Trafford, but had to settle for a 2-2 draw after conceding two own goals.

The draw was not the only disappointment. Martinez joined a list of injured players including striker Marcus Rashford, defender Luke Shaw and Martinez’s fellow centre back Raphael Varane who had to be replaced at halftime against Sevilla.

“We have seen Licha Martinez drop out after a moment,” Ten Hag told MUTV. “There was no opponent involved so it doesn’t look that great but we have to wait. The medical staff have to do their job, to give the right diagnosis.

“I think (it is) an injury (that means) he will not play on Sunday,” Ten Hag added, referring to United’s Premier League game at Nottingham Forest. “I cannot say what the diagnosis (is). I prefer to wait and to know what it is.”

Rashford, who has contributed 28 goals and eight assists this season, is expected to miss a couple of weeks due a groin injury.

United became only the second English side to score two own goals in a single match in a major European competition. Chelsea were the first, in 2019 against Ten Hag’s Ajax Amsterdam.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United keeper Peter Schmeichel criticised his former club’s “lack of leadership” as Martinez lay injured.

The five-time Manchester United Premier League winner was unimpressed home players allowed Martinez to be helped off the pitch by Sevilla’s Montiel and Acuna.

“It looks like the Sevilla players are nice carrying him off the pitch. No, they wanted him out so they could get going,” said Schmeichel, who was at Old Trafford for BBC Radio 5 Live.

“By carrying him off, it didn’t stop their momentum, Manchester United used their five subs so they knew he wouldn’t come back.

“It didn’t give the manager or the players the opportunity to have a conversation. United’s players should have stopped that, leave him on the pitch, let them [the physios] come on and carry him out and in that period, you regroup.

“This is something the players need to do, that’s a lack of leadership on the pitch. Harry Maguire should have managed that situation. When the manager sees that his player is carried off by two opposition players, he should have stopped that.”

*Courtesy: Reuters, BBC

