Europa League: Wins for Arsenal, Leicester; shock defeat for Spurs

Arsenal’s squad players impressed boss Mikel Arteta as they eventually broke Dundalk’s resistance to win their Europa League group game at Emirates Stadium.

Eddie Nketiah pounced from close range to give the Gunners the lead and Joe Willock blasted a shot into the roof of the net 125 seconds later, reports the BBC.

Nicolas Pepe’s brilliant effort from the edge of the box seconds after the restart killed the game off.

They cruised after that but could not add a fourth against the Irish side.

“We gave a chance to a lot of players who haven’t played many minutes this season and it is something really positive because they showed they are well-prepared, they are at it, and they are ready when we need them,” Arteta said.

“They are always in the frame to play. It is not if we lose or win, it is what they bring to the team.”

It was a stark contrast to Spurs boss Jose Mourinho’s criticism of his fringe players as Arsenal’s north London rivals lost 1-0 to Royal Antwerp.

Mourinho said “my future choices are going to be very easy” after Tottenham’s surprise 1-0 Europa League Group J defeat by Royal Antwerp.

Mourinho made four changes at half-time after appearing to lose patience with some of his fringe players in Belgium.

Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn, Giovani lo Celso and Carlos Vinicius were all replaced at the break, although the changes did not salvage a point.

“I would like to have made 11 changes at half-time,” said Mourinho.

England midfielder Alli, 24, has started three matches this season and been replaced at half-time in two of them. This was the first time he had been in the starting XI for more than a month.

“I don’t want to analyse individuals. I don’t like to do that,” added Mourinho following his side’s first defeat since the opening weekend of the season.

“We have a big squad with lots of good players.

“It’s my responsibility to give them opportunities to play and catch the chance with both hands and be in condition to ask for more.

“And tonight my future choices are going to be very easy.”

Arsenal – who had never faced a side from the Republic of Ireland before – have now won both their opening Europa League games, while Dundalk have lost both of theirs.

Dundalk made a bit of history as the first team in the 10 years of the Europa League not to commit a single foul in a game.

And Jamie Vardy became Leicester City’s oldest European goalscorer as they beat AEK Athens to make it two wins from two in the Europa League.

The 33-year-old gave them the lead from a penalty after he was fouled by keeper Panagiotis Tsintotas.

The Foxes looked comfortable when Hamza Choudhury doubled the advantage with a smart side-footed finish.

But Muamer Tankovic gave AEK hope after ghosting in behind the Foxes defence moments after coming off the bench.

The former Fulham player almost equalised two minutes later but smashed his 10-yard shot over the crossbar.

Cengiz Under, on his first start for Leicester, almost restored the two-goal lead but his curling effort hit the woodwork.

In the end they would not need another goal.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers revealed before the game that defenders Jonny Evans and Timothy Castagne are injured, with the latter likely to be out until after the November international break.

