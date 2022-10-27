Europa: Ronaldo scores in United win, West Ham progress, Arsenal beaten

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to the Manchester United fold with his 701st career goal to seal a comfortable Europa League win over Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford.

Dropped for last weekend’s trip to Chelsea as punishment for refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham eight days ago, it seemed as though Ronaldo was destined not to score after being handed a starting role by manager Erik ten Hag, reports the BBC.

But with nine minutes left, the Portuguese great got his head to a Bruno Fernandes cross. Sheriff keeper Maxym Koval made a low save but as the ball spilled loose, Ronaldo pounced to complete United’s biggest win of the season and extend their unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions.

It was a positive end to a difficult week for the five-time Ballon D’Or winner.

And for United, it set up a Europa League group decider with Real Sociedad in Spain next week, when the Premier League side must avenge their defeat on matchday one in order to top the group and avoid a play-off that could pit them against European heavyweights Barcelona, Juventus or Atletico Madrid.

Diogo Dalot put the hosts on their way to victory with a near-post header from Christian Eriksen’s corner a minute before the break.

Substitute Marcus Rashford then headed home Luke Shaw’s left wing cross midway through the second period.

At the City of London Stadium, West Ham sealed a place in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League after defeating Silkeborg to maintain their 100% winning record in Europe this season.

Manuel Lanzini’s penalty, after Michail Antonio had been brought down by keeper Nicolai Larsen, ensured the Hammers qualified with one game to spare.

Last season’s Europa League semi-finalists dominated with Algeria winger Said Benrahma and Spain midfielder Pablo Fornals both going close to extending the lead against the Danish visitors.

West Ham keeper Alphonse Areola was forced into a fine save to keep out Soren Tengstedt in the second half.

With one round of games to go, David Moyes’ side cannot be caught at the top of Group B.

They have 15 points from five games, nine more than second-placed Silkeborg.

West Ham’s final group game is away to FCSB, who are bottom of the group on two points, in Romania on November 3 (20:00 GMT). At the same time, Silkeborg entertain third-placed Anderlecht, who have five points.

And Premier League leaders Arsenal missed a chance to seal top spot in Europa League Group A as they lost to PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

The Gunners only needed a point to go straight through to the last 16 next March.

But Joey Veerman’s first-time finish from 16 yards and a header by substitute Luuk de Jong – after a mistake by keeper Aaron Ramsdale on his European debut – saw Mikel Arteta’s side lose in Europe for the first time this season.

PSV, managed by former Manchester United forward Ruud van Nistelrooy, also had three goals ruled out for offside as Arsenal were well beaten.

The Gunners need to beat Zurich in their final group game next Thursday at Emirates Stadium (20:00 GMT) to guarantee a place in the last 16.

If they fail to win and PSV beat Bodo/Glimt in Norway, Arsenal will face two extra games in the knockout round playoffs, where teams that finish third in the Champions League group stage, including Barcelona, drop into.

