Business

European markets close higher after record ECB rate hike

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

European markets closed higher Friday, as investors reacted to a record rate hike by the European Central Bank and further comments from Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell.

 

The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended up 1.6 per cent, with all sectors and major bourses in positive territory. Mining stocks were 3.2 per cent higher to lead gains, while tech stocks were up 2.7 per cent. On Thursday, the European Central Bank announced a 75 basis point interest rate rise, taking its benchmark deposit rate to 0.75 per cent.

The bank also revised up its inflation expectations — to an average of 8.1 per cent in 2022 — and said it expects to hike rates further as “inflation remains far too high and is likely to stay above target for an extended period.” Meanwhile, the Fed’s Powell said Thursday that the U.S. central bank will raise rates to tackle inflation “until the job is done.

“History cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy,” Powell said at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank based in Washington, D.C. “I can assure you that my colleagues and I are strongly committed to this project and we will keep at it until the job is done.”

 

Markets in Asia-Pacific were higher as investors digested the slew of central bank news, and U.S. stock futures were also in positive territory. Meanwhile, world leaders offered tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, after Britain’s longest-serving monarch died Thursday at age 96.

The Bank of England, on Friday, said it would postpone its September Monetary Policy Committee meeting by a week as the country enters a period of national mourning.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

The gains, pains of telecoms revolution

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

Amidst challenges that have seen the industry players plead for help on many occasions, Nigeria’s telecommunications sector remains one of the major drivers of the nation’s economy. Recent economic statistics have also shown that telecoms/ICT could replace oil as the economic mainstay of the country if the right policies are implemented. SAMSON AKINTARO reports From […]
Business

To reduce insecurity, govt has to be more sensitive towards providing for youth – Fidelis Junior Iruedo

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s young and emerging business mogul, Fidelis Junior Iruedo have blamed the continuous rise in insecurity on government not doing much for Nigerian youths. “The government have to learn to emulate what is going on in foreign countries. I remember over six years ago when I was in the United Kingdom, they had a […]
Business

Sterling Bank wins big at CIPMN awards

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Sterling Bank Plc is one of the biggest winners at the 2020 CIPMN Fellows’ Award and HR Recognition ceremonies held in Abuja recently. Chartered Institute of Personnel Managers of Nigeria is the umbrella body for the country’s human resource professionals. The bank picked up two coveted awards, the ‘People First CEO Award’ and the ‘People […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica