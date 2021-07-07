Business

European shares drop as investors turn to bonds

Posted on

European stocks retreated sharply from two-week highs on Tuesday, breaking a three-day winning streak as investors flocked to bonds on worries over risks to rebounding global economic growth. All major European bourses lost almost 1 per cent, with France’s CAC 40 down 0.9 per cent and the oil heavy FTSE 100 posting its worst session in two weeks, as government bond yields across the euro area fell to their lowest levels in at least three weeks. According to Reuters, German investor morale fell by much more than expected in July but remained at a very high level, a survey showed on Tuesday, while separate data showed orders for German-made goods posted their sharpest slump in May since the first lockdown in 2020, hurt by weaker demand from countries outside the euro zone. Euro zone monthly retail sales, meanwhile, rose more than expected in May after a drop in April. But shares in the region took a sharp turn lower after a survey revealed U.S. service sector activity cooled in June. “A downturn in economic data (is) doing little to boost sentiment around the recovery pathway,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.5 per cent, with the automobiles and parts index sliding the most, down 2.9 per cent.

Our Reporters

