European shares drop as investors turn to bonds

European stocks retreated sharply from two-week highs on Tuesday, breaking a three-day winning streak as investors flocked to bonds on worries over risks to rebounding global economic growth. All major European bourses lost almost 1 per cent, with France’s CAC 40 down 0.9 per cent and the oil heavy FTSE 100 posting its worst session in two weeks, as government bond yields across the euro area fell to their lowest levels in at least three weeks. According to Reuters, German investor morale fell by much more than expected in July but remained at a very high level, a survey showed on Tuesday, while separate data showed orders for German-made goods posted their sharpest slump in May since the first lockdown in 2020, hurt by weaker demand from countries outside the euro zone. Euro zone monthly retail sales, meanwhile, rose more than expected in May after a drop in April. But shares in the region took a sharp turn lower after a survey revealed U.S. service sector activity cooled in June. “A downturn in economic data (is) doing little to boost sentiment around the recovery pathway,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.5 per cent, with the automobiles and parts index sliding the most, down 2.9 per cent.
Pay-TV: Ending row over ‘pay-per-view’ model
For the umpteenth time, Nigerians recently took to the social media to demand pay-per-view or pay-as-you-go model as the case may be, from their pay-TV operators. While several experts have attested to the fact that the demand may have been misplaced as it is unrealisable, the perennial agitation is fuelled by incessant price increment, which […]
AAAN picks director
Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has appointed Kemi Fabusoro as its new director. Fabusoro is a goal-oriented senior management executive with measurable track record in brand management, marketing and media strategy, digital excellence and team capability building. She obtained a degree in mass communication from the University of Lagos and a postgraduate […]
Google commits $10bn to accelerate digitization in India
Alphabet Inc’s Google on Monday said it would spend around $10 billion in India over the next five to seven years through equity investments and tie-ups, marking its biggest commitment to a key growth market. The investments will be done through a so-called digitization fund, highlighting Google’s focus on the rapid pace of growth […]
