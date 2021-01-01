Business

European stocks end 2020 in red amid UK lockdowns

European stocks closed lower on Thursday, ending 2020 in the red as tighter coronavirus restrictions in Britain and higher U.S. tariffs on some EU products dampened spirits on the final trading day of the year. According to Reuters, volumes were thin, with many traders away and most major European bourses closed, with the exception of London, Madrid and Paris.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index recorded a 3.7 per cent drop in 2020 lagging its Asian and Wall Street peers that traded near record highs – as a surge in coronavirus cases and concerns about a chaotic Brexit weighed on the continent’s markets.

Still, the index is only seven per cent below its record high after rallying about 50 per cent from March lows and as expectations of more stimulus, the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and a Brexit trade deal sealed last week raised bets on a stronger recovery in 2021

