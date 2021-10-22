European stocks recoup most losses

European stocks steadied at six-week highs on Thursday, as buying of defensives and growth stocks helped offset losses in miners and disappointing earnings forecasts, including from software major, SAP. Sentiment was also subdued by renewed concerns about China’s property sector after the collapse of a $2.6 billion asset sale at indebted developer China Evergrande Group (3333. HK). According to Reuters News, after declining as much as 0.6 per cent, the Europe-wide STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) ended down 0.1 per cent at 469.71. A European equity strategist at Bank of America had earlier this month set a year-end target of 420 for the STOXX 600, implying a fall of about 10 per cent from current levels. European miners (.SXPP), which have a large exposure to China (.SXPP), shed 3.0 per cent as iron ore and base metal price plunged.

UK-listed shares of Anglo American (AAL.L) fell 2.7 per cent even though it reported a 2 per cent rise in overall production in the third quarter. “Mining stocks have been unable to shake investor concerns sparked by yet another twist in the Evergrande saga,” said Danni Hewson, a financial analyst at AJ Bell. Data on Wednesday showed euro zone consumer confidence fell by 0.8 points in October from September.

Company after company has warned that supply issues and price hikes aren’t going to be a flash in the pan and are going to impact earnings going forward, AJ Bell’s Hewson said. Europe’s most valuable tech company SAP (SAPG. DE) dropped 3.2 per cent and was the biggest drag on the STOXX 600 despite positive third-quarter results as traders were unimpressed by the company’s outlook, particularly its licensing forecast. Swiss engineering and tech group ABB (ABBN.S) tumbled nearly 6.2 per cent after it lowered its full-year sales forecast and warned of shortages of components, while Sweden’s AB Volvo fell about 0.4 per cent after it said chip shortages hampered production of its trucks.

