European Super League, a ‘spit in the face of all football lovers’ –UEFA

12 top teams confirm readiness as authorities kick

Man United, Ed-Woodward step down from UEFA roles

The European Super League (ESL) is a “disgraceful, selfserving” plan and a “spit in the face of football lovers”, says UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin. He also said players who play for teams involved in the closed league would be “banned from the World Cup and Euros.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United have resigned from the European Club Association and Ed Woodward has stepped down from his role with UEFA amid the club’s involvement with the Super League. United executive vicechairman Woodward was appointed onto UEFA Professional Football Strategy Council as an ECA representative in September 2017.

The club has also confirmed Joel Glazer will be one of the vice-chairmen of the Super League. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham, are among 12 clubs who have agreed to join the proposed ESL.

“We are all united against this nonsense of a project,” said Ceferin. “I cannot stress more strongly how everyone is united against these disgraceful, self-serving proposals, fuelled by greed above all else,” he said.

“[It is a ] cynical plan, completely against what football should be. We cannot and will not allow that to change. “Players who will play in the teams that might play in the closed league will be banned from the World Cup and Euros.

We urge everyone to stand tall with us as we do everything in our power to ensure this never ends up in fruition.” He added: “This idea is a spit in the face of all football lovers. We will not allow them to take it away from us.”

Like this: Like Loading...