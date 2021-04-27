Sports

European Super League: Italian FA passes new rule to ban breakaway clubs

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has approved a rule that would ban clubs who sign up to breakaway competitions from competing in Serie A.
It follows the collapse of the proposed European Super League which involved Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan, reports the BBC.
The tournament sparked furious backlash but Juve, plus Barcelona and Real Madrid, are yet to abandon the project.
Clubs playing in leagues not recognised by FIFA or UEFA will now not be able to play in domestic tournaments in Italy.
The FIGC added a new clause to its rules underlining that clubs registering for national leagues must agree they will not join private, unauthorised competitions.
Under the European Super League proposals announced on April 18, clubs agreed to play in the new competition but wanted to continue to play in their domestic leagues.
The proposals were heavily criticised by fans, authorities, governments and players and eventually nine of the 12 clubs, including the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ and both Milan clubs, pulled out.
“At the moment we have no news about who has stayed and who is out of the Super League,” said FIGC President Gabriele Gravina.
“If, by the deadline for applications to the national championships on June 21, someone joins up to other private leagues, they will not take part in our championship.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Champions League: Ronaldo has done his best, says sister

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister tried to appease Juventus fans after her brother failed to help the club reach the knockout stages of the Champions League on Friday. The Italian champions were knocked out of the competition despite Ronaldo’s two goals in the 2-1 win over Lyon. However, Lyon beat Juventus 1-0 in France in the […]
Sports

UEFA League: Key battles in PSG v Man United duel

Posted on Author Reporter

When Manchester United face Paris Saint Germain tonight in the Champions League duel, there will be three key battles,  The first will be that of Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof marshalling the defence to hold PSG’s most dangerous player, the Brazilian Neymar. Lindelof will lead United’s defence in the absence of Harry Maguire and has the […]
Sports

Vidal completes Inter move

Posted on Author Reporter

  Inter Milan have signed midfielder Arturo Vidal from Barcelona for just over £900,000. The Chilean’s move to the San Siro sees him reunite with Inter boss Antonio Conte, with whom he won three Serie A titles during their time together at Juventus. At 33, Vidal is the latest veteran to join Inter during this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica