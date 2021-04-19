Sports

European Super League:: UEFA furious as 11 major clubs sign up for breakaway plans

Senior UEFA figures are furious that 11 major European clubs, including five from England, have signed up to a breakaway European Super League. BBC Sport was told last week of plans for some sort of confirmation about a European Super League. UEFA hoped to head off plans with a new-look 36-team Champions League set to be confirmed on Monday.

 

UEFA said it will use “all measures available” to stop the “cynical project” of a breakaway Super League.

 

The European governing body released a joint statement together with the English Football Association, Premier League Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), La Liga, and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) as well as Serie A on Sunday.

 

They said they will “remain united” in trying to stop the breakaway, usingbothjudicialandsporting measures if required.

 

They also reiterated FIFA’s stance that players taking part in the Super League would be banned from all other competitions at domestic, European or world level and could be prevented from representing their national teams.

