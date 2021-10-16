European Travel Commission outlines path to sustainable tourism practices

The European Travel Commission (ETC), representing 33 national tourism organisations in Europe, has published a new handbook on Encouraging Sustainable Tourism Practices, outlining how national and local tourism organisations can encourage tourism stakeholders at every level to build sustainable tourism practices into their everyday operations.

According to Eturbonews.com, report, the handbook detailed such areas as policymakers, destination management organisations, the tourism industry, local communities and visitors role in transforming the sector while it also brings clarity on how tourism organisations can encourage sustainable practices as well as how COVID -19 has influenced both businesses and consumers to think differently, with sustainability now as an important driver in purchase decisions.

With a renewed focus on adopting practices that reduce the negative impacts of tourism as a result of COVID-19, the handbook contains valuable case studies from worldwide entities and destinations that have successfully forged more economically, socially, and environmentally viable tourism practices over the past years. The 20 case studies included in the handbook highlight the ways in which European and other worldwide destinations are embedding sustainable approaches into their travel and tourism sector, together with key takeaways for National Tourism Organisations (NTOs) and Destination Management Organisations (DMOs).

Putting principles into practice, the European Travel Commission (ETC) believes Europe’s national and local tourism organisations have a major role to play in bringing their stakeholders together to develop a shared vision for sustainable tourism implementation.

