News

Europe’s oldest person celebrates 117th birthday after beating COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Europe’s oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, celebrated her 117th birthday on Thursday with a cake and a prayer after shrugging off the coronavirus just weeks earlier.
Sister Andre, who lived through the Spanish flu more than a century ago, said the day had brought her immense joy, reports Reuters.
“I met all those that I loved and thanked God for giving them to me,” said Lucile Randon, who took the name of Sister Andre when she joined a Catholic charitable order in 1944.
After a mass in her nursing home’s private chapel, Sister Andre sat serenely in her wheelchair, her hands clasped tight, as she received a blessing from the bishop of Toulon.
COVID-19 restrictions meant family were unable to visit the blind but spirited nun. President Emmanuel Macron’s office were among the callers who wished her well.
Born on Feb. 11, 1904, Sister Andre has witnessed two global pandemics. She was a young teenager when the Spanish flu struck, infecting an estimated one third of the world’s population between 1918 and 1920.
Her brother died, one of at least 50 million lives lost during that pandemic, but she escaped infection.
Sister Andre tested positive for coronavirus on Jan. 16 but displayed no symptoms.
“No, I wasn’t scared because I wasn’t scared to die … I’m happy to be with you, but I would wish to be somewhere else – join my big brother and my grandfather and my grandmother,” she told BFM TV earlier this week.
Sister Andre is the world’s second-oldest living person according to the Gerontology Research Group. The oldest is Japan’s Kane Tanaka, who is 118.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

LCCI: Stakeholders’ partnership’ll boost NAFDAC activities

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has stated that the task of strengthening the activities of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Council (NAFDAC), remains a collective responsibility of all key stakeholders to ensure improved operational framework. This is because a survey report reveals that70 per cent Micro Small and […]
News

Mondia brings ground-breaking entertainment platform Monsooq to Nigeria  

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  Lagos, Nigeria, 30 December 2020: Mondia, a leading mobile technology company specialising in the marketing and distribution of digital content, today announced its second African launch of the ground-breaking time-based entertainment platform Monsooq, in Nigeria. This follows on the heels of the initial launch in South Africa.   Monsooq is the first-of-its kind model […]
News

CCB summons Magu over assets declaration

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

Trouble seems not to be over for the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, as the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has summoned him to appear before it on Tuesday (November 17) with documents of all his landed properties. The CCB, in a letter signed by its Director […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica