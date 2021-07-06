Sports

Euros: Italy good enough to reach final, says Bonucci

Italy are good enough to reach the final of Euro 2020 if they keep playing like they have been recently, defender Leonardo Bonucci said Monday ahead of Tuesday’s semifinal against Spain at Wembley.

 

The Azzurri are unbeaten in 32 games and on a 13-match winning streak after Friday’s 2-1 win over Belgium in the quarterfinals. “If we play like the Italy of the last 30 matches we will have immense satisfaction on Tuesday night,” Bonucci told ANSA.

 

“We have got this far and we want to give everything we have to make the Italian people proud of this national team.”

 

He added that the Azzurri hoped to dedicate victory to Lorenzo Spinazzola, one of Italy’s stars of the tournament who is set to be out for at least six months after injuring his Achilles tendon against Belgium. “Losing him was a big blow,” the Juve centre back said.

 

“After he had surgery this morning, he was the one giving strength and energy to us. “We want to go all the way and we owe it to him.”

