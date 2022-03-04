Eva Alordiah says demands of music industry pushed her into depression

Former Nigerian rapper, Eva Alordiah, has explained why she decided to step away from the music industry. In a thread published on her official Twitter account on Tuesday, the award-winning rapper revealed she fell into depression at the peak of her career following demands of the industry.

Eva, a graduate of Bowen University was one of the leading female rappers in the Nigerian music industry in the early 2010s, however, she went into obscurity in the latter part of the decade. Speaking on her Twitter page, Eva revealed that she had to leave the music industry so she could rediscover herself. Her thread reads: “Your Purpose in Life has nothing to do with making Money & getting Fame.

I was famous, yet I was dying daily in the loneliness of my privacy. I found Purpose when I learned that my gifts were given me by the Creator to help people. Focus on serving people, all else is bullshit. “Fame can Destroy you if you are not grounded in your Source. Everyone knew who I was, but I looked in the mirror & was lost! I committed myself to KNOWING my Self & God within. I question everything & searched in weird places for ancient wisdom.

If you seek you shall find. I now understand the Depression as a Spiritual experience – a shielding of old layers, the stripping away of illusion, a coming face to face with all that isn’t so I can see what IS. I am not my thoughts, I am not my Body. I am not my accomplishments. I AM. “The Depression was the pathway to my Awakening.

It forced me to give up who I thought I was, to block off everyone else and their dogmas, and to accept a state of nothingness. I found peace when I accepted myself as No thing, No one, No me. “Be You, the world will adjust.” Alordiah further explained: “You can’t give your Best to the world when you are broken. “I always knew I was going to get back to my music as some point, I just didn’t know when. Day after day I watched my Confidence plummet but my focus was on being healthy, not pleasing the world. Take care of you.”

