Evacuation flights end Aug 25,  int’l flights resume Aug 29

Wole Shadare

All evacuation flights introduced in the wake of the coronavirus that led to the closure of international airspace will come to an end on August 25 even as the Federal Government announced the resumption of international flights from August 29, 2020.

As a result, many countries are racing against time to conclude scheduled evacuation flights while allowing citizens to plan their scheduled travels themselves.

A source said they need to speed up all arrangements to bring to an end emergency flights in line with the pronouncement of the Federal Governmen to end such flights next week Tuesday.

Since the closure of the nation’s airspace on March 23, many people only travelled under the emergency evacuation programme of the government which allowed operations of cargoes, medical equipment and travel by people who wanted to be with their families among others.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika made the announcement on the micro-blogging site, Twitter on Monday evening.

“Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from August 29, 2020

“Beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption,” he tweeted

The Minister of Aviation added that all protocols must be observed.

“Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. We thank you for your patience,” he added.

The Minister said Nigeria’s international airports have reached advanced stages of preparedness for the resumption of international flight operations.

Meanwhile, Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, Dr. James Odaudu in a statement said as a result of this development, all evacuation flights, which were introduced in the country in the wake of the ban on international flights occasioned by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, will end on August 25.

He further disclosed that, like it was done during the resumption of domestic flights across the country, international flights would commence with the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Like this: Like Loading...