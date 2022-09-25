News

Evacuations in Philippines as major typhoon nears

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Authorities in the Philippines have started evacuating people from coastal areas as a major typhoon approaches.

Category 3 Typhoon Noru is travelling at speeds of 195 km/h (120 mph) as it heads towards Luzon, the country’s main island, after what forecasters called an “explosive intensification”.

The storm could cause landslides, flash flooding and dangerous storm surges, including in the capital, Manila, reports the BBC.

Local governments have been advised to evacuate people in high-risk areas.

“We ask residents living in danger zones to adhere to calls for evacuation whenever necessary,” said national police chief Gen Rodolfo Azurin.

The storm’s speed increased by 90 km/h in 24 hours, and weather forecaster Robb Gile told AFP that its increased speed as it headed towards land was “unprecedented”.

In Quezon Province, east of Manila, fishermen have been prevented from heading to sea, and there were reports of some areas being without power.

The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,000 islands in the Pacific Ocean, is highly vulnerable to storms.

An estimated 400 people died when Typhoon Rai hit the country in December 2021, with rescue teams describing scenes of “complete carnage”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

2023: Why I accepted to lead Yahaya Bello’s campaign organisation – Hafsat Abiola

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Director-General of the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, Hafsat Abiola, has told Nigerians that she is leading the campaign efforts of Governor Yahaya Bello because she has studied the aspirant and has  seen in him the qualities needed to take Nigeria to its right destination. Hafsat Abiola, daughter of the winner of the 1993 […]
News Top Stories

Gov Bello: We’ll hunt down kidnappers of Islamiyya pupils

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Only 95, not 136, were abducted –Headteacher l I’d have preferred to bury my son who died in kidnappers’ den –Parent 17 students, 1 lecturer of College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Zamfara, regain freedom Following the release of abducted children of Tanko Salihu Islamic School Tegina, Rafi Local Government area by armed bandits, the […]
News

Bishop Okpaleke lauds late Enukeme’s contribution human development

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Ekwulobia, Most Reverend Peter Okpaleke, said that God has special purpose for creating mankind. He made the assertion during a Homily at Saint John’s Catholic Parish, Nnewi, at a requiem for the repose of the soul of the fallen first Vice Chairman of Diocese Awka Catholic Pastoral Council and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica