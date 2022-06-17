Evah advises public office holders to emulate Dikio’s benevolence

A group known as the Ijaw monitoring group has advised public office holders from the Niger Delta region to emulate the generousity of Milland Dixon Dikio, the interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme who has honoured as one of the people that fought for a better Niger Delta.

Speaking on Friday in Port Harcourt where the PAP cordinator awarded Tony Uranta’s daughter a scholarship, the National Coordinator of the group, Joseph Evah particularly pointed at the decision of Dikio to award Uranta’s daughter a scholarship, saying the gesture had brought immeasurable feeling of satisfaction to the deceased family.

Evah, a former Spokesman of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), said Dikio’s benevolence and disposition to honour persons, that had made sufficient sacrifices for the region, rekindled their commitment to the struggle for a better Niger Delta.

He said: “What he (Dikio) has done, we are more than grateful. It is a big reference point because Tony Uranta did a lot for the Niger Delta. We thank Dikio for visiting the family, awarding scholarship to his daughter and also the contribution he made during his burial. His presence was felt. With such gestures, the widow and the entire family will not regret the sacrifices he made for a better Niger Delta.”

Evah, appraised Dikio’s ongoing train, employ and mentor (TEM) scheme, saying it had brought stability to the region and would guarantee generational wealth to the people.

