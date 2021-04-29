Evaluating economic implication of unsafe schooling

With kidnapping returning to the nation’s centers of learning, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, last week, rallied stakeholders, members of organised private sectors, state governors and top security officials to a conversation on financing safe schools in Nigeria. ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

Financing the safety of the nation’s institutions of learning began to gain extra attention from policymakers with the infamous abduction of 276 students of Government Girls Secondary, Chibok, Borno State, seven years ago by Islamic terrorists. Between then and now, student kidnap, school closures and destruction of learning facilities by a group of unconscionable bandits have become regular feature at the nation’s learning centers. From Dapchi in Yobe to Jegenbe in Zamfara, students abducted at Kagara in Niger State to over 30 students of Forestry School in Kaduna still in kidnappers’ den and lately students of Greenfield University, Kaduna, safety of schools and their financing are on front burner. Fallout, implications of unsafe school environments remain a burden on the nation’s economy. For instance, the number of abducted students since 2014 is put at 1,030. The on-going insecurity and fear caused by these abductions are having a devastating effect on the lives of young people and the future of the country. For a country emerging from economic recession and COVID- 19, fear of a worse economic scenario is sure real unless the bandits are dislodged.

Rallying stakeholders

Aftermath of Chibok girls’ abduction in 2014, a template for safe school financing was initiated by the Ministry of Finance in partnership with a former United Kingdom Prime Minister, Gordon Brown. The project aims at meeting the education needs of thousands of children affected by the conflict in the North East states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa. With Kaduna, Zamfara and Niger states joining the fray of unsafe schools and given that no school is guaranteed of safety, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, last week, convened conversation on financing safe schools in Nigeria. The forum, which was held in Abuja, was attended by chieftains from Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Ekiti State Governor and Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto, Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alikali Baba, amongst other senior security personnel. Addressing the stakeholders, the finance minister gave a startling disclosure of Nigeria’s school. “While much progress has been made through the SSI and other programmes, (which many of your organisations are supporting), we have a long way to go, and there is a need to re-imagine, institutionalise and scale our safe school programmes. “Even before the pandemic, Nigeria accounted for approximately 20 per cent of the global out-ofschool population. With an estimated 13 million children currently out of school in the country, we sit in the precipice of a socio-economic disaster and a full education crisis if we do not act in a coordinated manner to stop the current wave of systematic attacks on the fundamental rights of our children to a safe learning environment. “Parents are increasingly more nervous about sending their children and, particularly their young girls, to school, with some choosing to withdraw existing students. The time to act is now,” she noted.

Finance as critical enabler

Nigeria is losing hugely on several fronts in the current unsafe school environment. Ahmed said Nigeria government risked losing about N32 billion per annum for not keeping her schools safe and secured. The figure, she added, is what government would be losing per annum should raging kidnapping of pupils by bandits and kidnappers go unchecked. “We are going to develop a plan and cost the plan so that I can’t tell you how much is required because this plan will be not just a national plan like was done in the past, but the plan that goes down to the state, to the local government and community level. I can tell you what it will cost us if we don’t keep our schools safe. It will cost us at least 32 billion per annum if we don’t keep our schools safe. “Some analysis has been done and there are some numbers that have been released as to what is the cost and then also when you invest in securing a child and they acquire an education. “For every $2 you invest in a child, you can get a GDP of up to $20,” she noted. According to her, not keeping schools safe could be dangerous. “The danger we see is if we don’t keep our schools safe, parents will be too afraid and they will begin to withdraw their children from school. That means the developmental aspirations that we have will not be met. So, we have all committed today through a compact that we will invest more in education to be able to provide our children the right type of education in the right, secure and safe environment. “Indeed investing in the education of our children is investing in the economy, that is why the Ministry of Finance is leading this. We will in the next couple of days start the development of a national plan that will have inputs from communities, from school-based management committees from local governments, from state government to a national plan. This national plan will chart the path of how we will make our schools safe. The Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning will take the responsibility of raising or mobilising resources from Federal Government, state and local governments as well as from our development partners and friends and, most importantly, from the private sector, on how to finance this plan to make our schools safe. “Already, we have seen very high-level commitment from the private sector for the first time when we had the Chibok incident. There was a fund that was set up and the private sector actually contributed to the fund. Again, the private sector is willing to support government by adding their own resources to making our schools safe. “Development partners have also helped in the past and they have committed again to continue to help. The Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum has made a commitment that each state will be budgeting at least15 per cent to 20 per cent of their state budget for education and a good part of that will be for the safety of the schools,” she said. In his remarks, Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, harped on strategic collaboration, intelligence sharing among security agents as an antidote to neutralising festering security challenges in the country. In his contribution, Fayemi said governors as chief security of sub-national government were at the receiving end of the current security challenge. “The core responsibility of government is to ensure safety of lives and property of citizens. These are the issues we are grappling with daily. At the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, we are committed to working with security agencies to keep our environment safe and secure,” he said.

Private sector as key partners

Members of the organised private sector unarguably are the soul of any economy. A safe and tranquil environment is a recipe for attracting investors. NEGS was represented by its Chairman, Mr. Asue Ighodalo. In his contribution, he harped on safety and creation of an enabling environment as panacea to attracting investors. “We need a lot more to create an enabling environment. If businesses are not supported, they go elsewhere. The private sector will want to support government, but the environment has to be friendly,” he said.

Last line

A safe school environment is not only a panacea to stable and prosperous economy, it is a spring board for a robust Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

