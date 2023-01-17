Evaluating FG’s 3mbpd Oil production target

SUCCESS NWOGU writes on the ambitious target of the Federal Government to achieve three million barrels per day of oil production in 2023

The revelation by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timpre Sylva, that the Federal Government of Nigeria targets to increase crude oil production to three million barrels per day in 2023 has elicited excitement and responses from stakeholders in the oil and gas sector.

The minister, while speaking during the presentation of the scorecard of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources in Abuja, stated that the progress achieved included deep drilling, completing 2D Seismic data acquisition in Bida Basin, and the inauguration of the Multi-Agency Security Support Committee to repair any interference on the pipeline network.

He also said FG was working hard to reduce the cost of crude oil extraction by at least five per cent and to promote passage of the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract Amendment. Sylva said: “We are working with the private sector operators to increase domestic refining capacity, and collaborate with the private sector to create many well-paying jobs.” Nigeria’s improved oil production Currently, Nigeria’s oil supply quota by the Organisation of Petroelum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is 1.84 million barrels per day (mbpd).

The country, which did not meet its quota by the OPEC for many months, has recently improved its production. Though there are currently different figures for Nigeria’s oil production in December, all of them point to the fact that production has increased.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) in its latest crude oil and condensate production data for December 2022 said Nigeria’s crude oil production increased to 1,235,317 million barrels per day for December 2022, from 1,185,604 bpd in November. The blended condensate rate increased to 47,913 from 40,691 in November 2022, while the unblended condensate rate declined to 130,400 from 187,799 recorded in November 2022.

The report also stated that the addition of crude oil production to blended and unblended condensates amounted to 1,413,631 million barrels per day for December 2022, which is a decline from the November 2022 rate (inclusive of crude oil, blended and unblended condensate) at 1,414,093 million barrels per day.

Blended condensates were 1,485,313, while unblended condensates were 4,042,406, making a total of 43,822,555 million barrels. Condensate is a mixture of light liquid hydrocarbons, similar to a light (high API) crude oil. It is usually separated from a natural gas stream at the point of production (field separation) when the temperature and pressure of the gas are dropped to atmospheric conditions. Crude oil production stood at 38,294,836 million barrels for December 2022.

The report revealed that the crude oil production rate in December 2022 was the highest production level since March 2022 of 1,237,573 million barrels per day. Bloomberg survey posited that Nigeria’s crude oil production rose to 1.35 million barrels per day in December.

The latest Platts survey by S&P Global Commodity Insights stated that Nigeria produced 1.33 million b/d in December, which has been regarded as the country’s highest oil production since April 2022. Nigeria’s crude oil production figure in January 2022, was 1.39 million bpd, which was the highest in the year.

However, oil production decreased to 1.25 million bpd, in February; 1.24 million bpd in March; 1.22 million bpd,in April; and 1.02 million bpd in May. Oil production rose to 1.15 million bpd in June but declined to 1.08 million bpd in July. In August, production supply was an all-time low of 972,394 bpd. It further dimmed to 937,766 bpd in September.

It, however, rose to 1,014,485 in October. IPMAN’s response National Operations Controller of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr Mike Osatuyi, said FG could accomplish three million bpd production if the current peace in the Niger Delta is sustained.

Osatuyi said: “It is achievable for Nigeria to produce 3 million bpd of crude oil if OPEC gives us the quota, that is the position and if the security we are enjoying now in the Niger Delta, in terms of oil theft, can be sustained. “And with the marginal field bid round that they have approved and some people coming back to invest, it is very possible. But it is subject to OPEC’s quota on Nigeria. From what I know, I believe that what we are producing locally is inclusive of local consumption and export.

“The private security organisation are doing their best. They should continue to cooperate with federal government agencies such as the Navy etc so that we will continue to enjoy peace. “There is also relative peace from host communities. Government should maintain such cooperation and synergy.

host communities are also involved in the security of the oil installations and the fight against vandals. “They are also benefiting from the peace. Their people are working there every day and they are also feeding from the area. The people from Niger Delta are also benefiting. For instance, people from the area are benefiting from the N4 billion monthly contract given to Tompolo.

“The oil companies also have some of them in their employment although the employment has to do with competence. I also believe that there are competent people from the region. I also believe that they should mandate the oil companies to give them more employment. We have people from that area that are qualified, so they should not deny them that opportunity.”

Oil theft

The fight against oil theft has been embraced by many stakeholders including the different tiers of government, security agencies and private security apparatus. Recently, an illegal tapping point on the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) was uncovered in the Nonwa Uedume community of Tai Local Government Area of River State.

Reports have it that the Executive Chairman of Tai LGA, Rivers, Mbakpone Okpe, led the discovery team including security operatives of the Nigerian Army, officers of the Department of State Services(DSS), Tai local security taskforce and pipeline surveillance contractors.

Okpe said the discovery of the illegal connection on the facility cost a lot of resources, adding that it was discovered following a tip-off. In addition, NNPCL’s Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mele Kyari, recently said one of the NNPCL’s strategies was the utilisation of technological applications to stem oil theft.

Kyari had in August 2022 in Abuja at the signing of renewed Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) agreements between NNPC and its partners in oil mining leases, launched an application platform to monitor crude oil theft in the country.

Also, the Principal and Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Henry Adimula, recently said the NNPCL and the PTI were to install anti-thef integrated monitoring systems on pipelines to monitor the facilities against crude oil theft. Adimula said: “We’ve produced an oil anti-theft integrated monitoring system for pipeline monitoring, and an air quality monitoring system.”

Kyari said the NNPC would work with the institute to deploy the technology to further boost the monitoring of NNPC’s pipelines with a view to addressing crude oil theft in Nigeria He also said the NNPC was collaborating with security agencies to arrest and stop people from having access to Nigeria’s crude.

Uncovering of illegal oil pipelines

Recently, an illegal oil connection from Forcados Terminal that operated for nine years was discovered. Kyari, who disclosed this at the Senate’s joint committees on Gas and Petroleum (Upstream and Downstream) explained that a fourkilometre illegal oil connection line from Forcados Terminal into the sea which had been in operation for nine years was detected during a clampdown.

He said: “Oil theft in the country has been going on for over 22 years.” The NNPCL boss said the company carried out aerial surveillance of the affected areas and discovered “the economic saboteurs carrying out their activities unchallenged and unperturbed.”

According to him, 395 illegal refineries has been deactivated, 274 reservoirs destroyed, 1,561 metal tanks destroyed and 49 trucks seized so far.

Discovery by Tompolo’s company

Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, a company, a former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has an interest in, recently discovered illegal crude oil pipelines attached to Trans Forcados Export Trunkline.

The company, which the NNPCL awarded a N48 billion yearly, (N4 billion per month), surveillance contract discovered the illegal loading port, which was attached to the Trans Escravos pipeline at Yokre Flow Station in the Ogulagha oil field in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State. The illegal pipeline was said to have been connected to the 48-inch Trans Forcados Export Trunkline in the Burutu Local Government Area. It was alleged that the pipeline was directly behind a military security post less than one kilometre from the Forcados Export terminal in Ogulagha community.

Sources also pointed out that it was connected to another abandoned pipeline located within the vicinity and owned by a multinational petroleum company, adding that it was through this company’s abandoned facility that the oil thieves shipped the crude to the sea for loading and onward movement abroad.

The Forcados terminal is said to have a nameplate capacity to export 400,000 barrels per day and receives crude oil from the Forcados Oil Pipeline System, which is the second largest pipeline network in the oil-producing region, after the Bonny Oil Pipeline System in the Eastern Niger Delta.

