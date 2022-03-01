Evaluating FG’s 40bn crude oil reserves projection

Nigeria’s projection of producing three million barrels of crude oil and building of 40 billion reserves may not materialise due to myriad of problems facing the country, writes AKINOLA AJIBADE

Plans to improve crude oil production to three million barrels per day and further grow its reserves to 40 billion in the next three years may not materialise, no thanks to the numerous challenges facing the country and oil and gas industry in particular.

According to stakeholders, who bared their minds on the issue, the initiative, as announced by government, is very good and capable of strengthening the nation’s economy if well implemented.

One of the achievements, which many Nigerians believe that the initiative would bring to Nigeria is that it will help in scaling up the production of crude oil in the country, while at the same time, garnering enough funds for the Federal Government, through export of crude to developed countries.

However, the idea, according to observers of events in the industry, may not materialise, in the event that government refused to prepare well for it, by taking cognisance of the macro economic problems and putting in place measures to resolve them.

A former country President, Association of International Energy Economist (AIEE), Prof Adeola Akinnisiju, was more frank and apologetic on the issue of adding more volumes to the production of crude oil and expanding the reserves in the country, when he said that Nigeria was not likely to record much success in its quest to transform the oil industry.

Citing issues such as destruction of energy infrastructures in the Niger Delta region occasioned by raging militant activities in the area, Akinnisiju said that the country might not be able to record growth in this regard.

Though the Office of the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, had, through town hall meetings organised for the residents of the region reduced untoward practices, the smoke of gangsterism is still blowing in many communities over there.

He said that the inability by stakeholders, including the Federal Government, to nip those activities in the bud, might affect production of crude oil and, by extension, the 2025 deadline set by the country to produce three million bpd and reserves of 40 billion.

NNPC’s plans

NNPC, according to the Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, intends to attract massive investments across the value chains in order to meet the crude oil production deadline of 2025.

He said that the investments would help in acquiring technology for the production and exploration of oil from inland basins, as well as ultra deep offshore basins.

Nigeria, Kyari said, would also attract more investments in order to be able to revamp the refineries and associated infrastructures, which have become obsolete and unable to optimally process crude oil in the country.

Production capacity

Though Nigeria has 2.5 million crude oil production capacity, the country, in recent times, has not produced up to that figure, due to issues such as the slamming of quota on the country by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries OPEC), among others.

At the moment, the country’s oil output is hovering between 1.3 million and 1.5 million bpd. It was only in the third quarter of 2021 that Nigeria’s production hit 1.57 million bpd.

NNPC’s defence

Armed with records that Nigeria had proven crude oil reserves of 37.7 billion in 2016, a figure, which accounted for 2.2 per cent of world’s total oil reserves of 1,650,585,140,000 barrels of crude oil, NNPC was convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the country has the potential that are enough to meet any targets set for it.

Coupled with this is the fact the country has new oil sites springing up from time to time, a development, which will add to its output.

Operators’ perspectives

Many of the operators spoken to by New Telegraph disagreed with the plans by government to increase crude oil production to three million bpd and also maintain 40 billion reserves by 2025.

“Government is not realistic in its plans to improve daily production of crude oil and reserves,” said Akinnisiju.

According to the don, it will be extremely difficult for Nigeria, going by the fact that it has numerous issues to contend with.

“How many millions of barrels of crude oil is Nigeria producing now?

“The country, which is producing two million barrels now, talking of three million barrels and 40 billion reserves in less than four years from now. It is laughable,” he said.

Government, according to him, was too ambitious, when one considers the fact that the country is producing below two million barrels of crude.

He said the country, which is producing a little over 1.5 million bpd, is now talking of three million bpd.

Meanwhile, the President, Petroleum Retailers Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Mr. Billy Grills, said that government or NNPC may not be able to meet the targets of increasing production and building country’s reserves, in the event that they have failed to put in place roadmaps for the actualisation of the crude oil production and reserves building targets soon.

“To me, there is no project an individual or entity wants to achieve, once a strong determination is attached to it. However, Nigeria seems not ready to achieve the targets set for itself by 2025. I’m saying this because there is no roadmap on ground to direct either government or NNPC on what and how to do it to achieve the goal,” he added.

Similarly, according to Grills, Nigeria does not have a well articulated guidelines, which could help in facilitating growth in the industry.

He said through the roadmaps, government would know when and how to put the right infrastructural policies in place, with a view to achieving any targets set for it.

He said that implementation of the roadmap was key to the attainment of the targets in the country’s energy industry, stressing that the inability to implement the roadmap does not augur well for the country.

Infrastructure, Grills said, is not limited to road construction, adding that it embodied all aspects of production, storage, exportation and refining of crude oil into petroleum products.

Government’s will

According to Grills, nothing is impossible to achieve once a man is determined to brace all odds to record success where others have failed.

Nigeria, he said, must have determination to produce three million bcd or more, if that is what the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) wants.

Grills said: “Currently, the maximum crude oil production capacity of Nigeria is 2.5 million bpd. OPEC may decide to leave it at that level and may not.

However, in the event that OPEC decides to raise the country’s crude oil capacity to three million bpd or more, there is no problem. Life is not static. It changes.

“OPEC, being a governing body for oil producing countries, has the right to either review its policies upward or downward, depending on what is good for the world economy.

“What is important is the ability to abide by the laws governing a country or groups. Wherever there are violations, there are sanctions.

Once Nigeria operates within the armbit of the rules of OPEC, there is no problem.”

Global energy transition Akinnisiju said that while countries are planning to transit from fossil fuel to zero-carbon initiative, Nigeria is contemplating on how to produce three million barrels of crude, as well as expanding its reserves to 40 billion.

He advised government to attract more private investments into the country in order to build the economy of the country, which, he said, is in comatose.

He noted that by so doing, Nigeria would be able to play well globally, as it would create jobs for its teeming population, improve the per capita income and standard of living of its people.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...