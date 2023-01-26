Evaluating increased electricity tariff on manufacturing

Just this week, the Socio- Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) sued President Muhammadu Buhari and three others at the Federal High Court, Lagos over failure to reverse the unlawful increase in electricity tariff in the country. However, the move could be a good omen for the country’s manufacturing sector. Taiwo Hassan reports

Already, in every facet of Nigerian manufacturing sector, the issue of epileptic power supply and huge electricity tariff payments have been a recurring decimal. The reason for this may not be unconnected with the fact that the productive sector of the economy needs regular power supply. However, in recent times, many of the organised private sector (OPS) operators, mostly local manufacturers, have been complaining about low power supply and huge electricity tariff payments. These, they said, had taken a huge toll on their businesses. To make matters worse, electricity distribution companies (DisCos) have kept mute to complaints as regards tariff hike.

OPS

Since the report of the tariff increment in December last year, the OPS, members have been complaining on the need to reverse the hike due to its effect on manufacturing.Indeed, MAN members also condemned the new approved MYTO electricity tariff in the country because of its dire consequences on the living standards of Nigerians, saying it was going to exacerbate poverty nationwide. In a chat with New Telegraph in Lagos the Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, explained that government’s calculated attempt to approve new tariff without the knowledge of the members of the country’s organised private sector (OPS) showed that government was not reasoning with the manufacturers. Ajayi-Kadir explained that President Muhammadu Buhari should be magnanimous and as a parting gift, direct the Minister of Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, and the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Professor James Momoh, to reverse the tariff hike for the sake of millions of Nigerians and manufacturers in the country. The MAN DG explained that the manufacturers were experiencing significant spike in the cost of raw materials, cost of fund, high import duty, prohibitive cost of transportation and high cost of logistics. He noted that given the strategic importance of manufacturing to the Nigerian economy, what the sector needs at this time was more stimulus, bailouts and not electricity tariff hike. The MAN boss said: “The cost of diesel has risen by close to 200 per cent in the past few weeks. It was at an average of N288 per lire in January last year and jumped to as high as N625 per litre in some locations. The cost of gas is similarly on the increase and there are also sharp increases in electricity tariffs.

SERAP’s stance

Meanwhile, SERAP, had in a letter signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to “direct the Minister of Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, and the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Professor James Momoh, to reversed the tariff hike.” SERAP claimed that millions of Nigerians still lived in darkness despite the fact that previous administrations had given electrical firms bailouts and investments totaling trillions of naira. It stated: “The increase in electricity tariff would exacerbate the extreme poverty across the country, and undermine the ability of millions of Nigerians to satisfy basic human needs. “The increase in electricity tariff failed to follow due process. “It is entirely inconsistent and incompatible with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 (as amended), the Electric Power Sector Reform Act and the country’s international human rights obligations. “The increase is unjustified, especially given the unreliable, inefficient and poor quality of electricity in the country. Rather than providing electricity discounts to poor Nigerians, successive governments continue to give bailouts to electricity companies. “We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 7 days of the receipt and/ or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest.”

The suit

Aftermath of the expiration of the seven days ultimatum, SERAP has gone ahead to sue President Muhammadu Buhari and three others at the Federal High Court, Lagos over failure to “reverse the unlawful, unjust and unreasonable increase in electricity tariff and to probe the spending of public funds as ‘investments and bailouts’ to DisCos (Distribution Companies) and GenCos (Generation Companies) since 2005.” Joined in the suit as respondents are Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET). Following reported approval by the NERC, electricity tariffs were increased across DisCos last month. Several prepaid customers have supposedly confirmed the in-crease. The Minister of Power and NERC have, however, refused to confirm the increment. In the case numbered FHC/L/ CS/99/2023 and filed at the weekend by its lawyers, Kolawole Oluwadare and Adelanke Aremo, SERAP is asking the court to compel Buhari to direct NERC to reverse the hike. The rights group is also asking the court to compel Buhari to order Malami and appropriate anti corruption agencies to promptly investigate the spending of public funds as investments and bailouts to DisCos and GenCos since 2005. In the suit, plaintiff is arguing that regular and uninterrupted access to electricity is a fundamental human right, stating “electricity is an essential public service but millions of Nigerians continue to pay the price for corruption in the electricity sector – staying in darkness.” The applicant is insisting that the hike did not follow due process of law. It noted: “It is entirely inconsistent and incompatible with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 (as amended), Electric Power Sector Reform Act and country’s international human rights obligations. “The increase is unjustified, especially given the unreliable, inefficient and poor quality of electricity in the country. Millions of Nigerians continue to live in darkness despite the spending by governments of trillions of naira as investments and bailouts to electricity companies. “The government has legal obligations to effectively and progressively provide affordable, regular and uninterrupted access to electricity as a matter of human rights.”

N120bn electricity subsidy

Amidst the uproars, the Federal Government has come out to defend itself, saying it spent N120 billion in 2022 to subsidise electricity in selected bands, including C, D and E, down from a N552 billion peak before the administration of Muhammadu Buhari. The Special Adviser to the President on Infrastructure, Mr Ahmad Zakari, revealed this while speaking on Channels Television, where he stated that the subsidy had remained a buffer for not just the poor and vulnerable but to cushion the impact of gradual increases in the electricity tariffs. Zakari also said the sector collected N80 billion in December 2022, which, he stated, was the sector’s largest collection in the history of the Nigerian power sector. He said: “The government actually contin- ues to subsidise citizens in bands, C, D and E which is where most of our areas that don’t receive power and our less affluent ones are. “I think some people have tried to ‘weaponise’ tariffs politically. We must have an electricity sector that’s built on commercial pragmatism and we must use our limited resources to subsidise the citizens that need that subsidy. And we continued to do that last year. We spent N120 billion last year subsidising our lower bands. “When the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration came, the sector was in a coma. We had ballooning subsidies of N552 billion at its peak and it was approaching N1 trillion.” Zakari said that over four million meters would be distributed in the next phase of the ongoing National Mass Metering Programme (NMPP), adding that one million units had already been deployed in the initial phase of the programme. He said: “President Buhari actually withheld some funding that was available from the World Bank for a short period of time to allow us to restructure the Discos and we have a World Bank facility that will fund another 1.25 million metres. “So, what I would say is we know the gap when we started was about 9.8 million meters. One million has been done by the first phase of the national mass metering programme. “Another four million will be done by the second phase, which should commence shortly. Then another funding for one million has been secured and procurement will commence. It should start this first quarter before March. “The ongoing local production of meters was to make sure new build meters were manufactured in Nigeria, as 41 companies are now in the process, thereby creating thousands of local jobs.”

Last line

Indeed, manufacturers and consumers of electricity across the country have condemned the increase in electricity tariffs by power distribution companies (Discos) without making it public despite the harsh economic realities. However, it is the hope that SERAP’s move to sue the Federal Government and three other energy companies would bring back the desired result at the end of the day.

