Evaluating investment prospects in real sector

As year 2022 comes on stream, it is time for both foreign and local investors to take critical look at some areas in the country’s real sector to put their money in order to get good return on investments, TAIWO HASSAN writes

2021 GDP performance

Before investors decide on areas of interests in 2022 in the country’s manufacturing sector, there is need for them to have detailed knowledge about how the country’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) performed last year for investment guidance. Precisely, the Nigerian economy witnessed four consecutive quarters of GDP growth since the exit from recession in the fourth quarter of 2020. There was a GDP growth of 0.51 per cent in the first quarter, 5.01 per cent in second quarter and 4.03 per cent in the third quarter of 2021. These are indications that the economy is on recovery path. These could be attributed to the following: Rebound in domestic economic activities following the relaxation of restrictions within the country, revitalisation of sectors that were earlier on lockdown following the onset of the COVID-19 such as the hospitality, entertainment, aviation, road transportation and tourism, among others. The restoration of supply chains that were disrupted at the inception of the pandemic, recovery of the global economy following improvements in investor sentiment as a result of improved vaccination in many parts of the world, rebound in commodity prices, which had a positive impact on macro-economic outlook. However, for the recovery to be sustained and confidence in the economy guaranteed, it is important to create an enabling environment for positive investor sentiments in the economy. This should be driven by policy, regulation, macroeconomic conditions and security of life and property. However, despite the renewed optimism in the country’s economic, there is no doubt that investors are still grappling with the challenges of high operating cost, policy uncertainty and regulatory risks. Also, the security issue affecting investment growth is still very much with us.

A peep into 2022

The year 2022 can be described as a ‘very decisive year’ for investors targeting the country’s economy and the manufacturing sector in particular. It is time to face the reality that more attention will be shifting to electioneering campaigns in the country towards the 2023 general election. So, year 2022 is expected to shape the direction and pace of the country’s economy as investors keenly await a shift in the goal post from economic enthusiasm to electioneering campaigns. Despite this, there are lots of high expectations from the country’s industrial sector.

The year is a critical one for Nigeria, especially the economy, and government should not to leave any stone unturned in order to instill investment confidence in the hearts of investors.

Viable investment areas

Some of the areas in the country’s real sector of the economy that are going to be viable for investments include AfCFTA (African Continental Free Trade Area agreement, fibre optic cable manufacturing, US AGOA export, import and export businesses, Retail/ Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCGs) sector, textile industry, solar power manufacturing, Made-in-Nigeria products, transport and logistics/supply chain, mining sector, steel and cement industry.

AfCFTA

One of the key areas investors are eyeing this New Year will be AfCFTA because of the economic derivative it is expected to bring on the table when Nigeria finally decides to participate in the continental trade treaty. Investors will have a comparative advantage to export products to other African countries on zero duties. For prospective investors’ delight, AfCFTA is a continental trade treaty scheme expected to boost the continent’s GDP by $1.18 billion (N566 billion) revenue earning this year. AfCFTA will enable all African Union (AU) countries (55) to share in the gains estimated at around 2.64 per cent of the continent’s Gross Domestic Product. This translates to roughly $65 billion at the end of this year if all the 55 participating countries in AfCFTA had started trading fully with each other under the continental trade treaty scheme. One added comparative advantage for Nigeria with AfCFTA is the population size of 206 million and still remaining the biggest economy in the continent.

Fibre optic cables manufacturing

Also, another area of choice to invest in will be the cable manufacturing sector with indications emerging that Nigeria is set to produce first fibre optic cables to boost GDP growth in 2022. According to the management of Coleman Wires and Cables Limited, the manufacturing of the fibre optic cables in the country starting in 2022 will leapfrog Nigeria to 5th position in Africa in the production of these cables. With about $28 million investment already put up for start off of this new fibre optic cables manufacturing, investors eyeing 100 per cent topside for FPSO in shipping, oil and gas sectors, telecommunication, marine and some other sectors are going to realise cool RoI and lucrative juice contracts.

FMCGs sector

With a boom in the e-commerce sector and more consumers now shipping global brands right from their computers, the economy is seeing more top international stores opening up to accept payments from Nigeria. The result is a demand for improved order fulfillment and service delivery by the Nigerian customer-base, hence a ripe opportunity for savvy multinational brands to cut off the middleman (e-commerce platforms) and invest in setting up stores closer to their Nigerian customers. According to a McKinsey report, Nigeria’s middle class is rapidly increasing and looking for new retail products like food, beverages, homes and personal care products. The report further said annual spending in consumer goods was expected to significantly be on the increase, and so, existing multi-national companies in the country are expanding operations to capture this increasing market. However, the organised private sector believes that more investment is going to come from this area in 2022 and hoping that investors would explore the country’s e-commerce sector maximally during the New Year.

Textile industry

Having suffered decades of neglects by past administrations, there is a new dawn in the country’s textile industry. In fact, the move by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to resuscitated the country’s textile industry with the resurgence of hybrid cotton production have shown that it is now a real deal for any prospective investor. Speaking on the country’s textile industry revival, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, said that the Nigerian Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) sector held huge potential to create over two million jobs and reduce $4 billion import bill incurred annually on textile. So, the revival of the country’s CTG industries by the present administration has the capacity to transform Nigeria’s rural economy and revive the textile and garment industries by improving internal revenue across three tiers of government.

Mining sector

Although Nigeria has a huge mineral resources deposit, its mining industry is under-developed. Its minerals are yet to be tapped due to lack of technical expertise in high-scale mining and financial capability, and partly due to the fact that the country is sidetracked with reaping from the oil industry. This is a big opportunity for savvy investors in the mining sector to explore, as the country has assorted mineral resources that include gold, iron ore, tin, lead, coal, bauxite and zinc, among many others, in abundant.

Solar power manufacturing

Another area that is ripe for investment is the power sector – Nigeria’s power production is way under performing and a huge concern for home and commercial users. With most people turning to inverters and solar systems to generate their own power, with the privatisation of the country’s power company not providing the required capacity, here’s a big opportunity for private investors to do a similar thing that the telecoms investors did in Nigeria for a huge return on investment.

Last line

With these investment prospects already identified for private sector investors in 2022, there is no doubt that with the right fiscal policy and conducive business environment, the Nigerian manufacturing sector can leapfrog the country’s GDP optimally this year.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...