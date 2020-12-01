Evaluating N1.8trn power intervention fund phase out

President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend announced the phasing out of Power Assistance Fund (PAF), domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and other interventions. ADEOLA YUSUF, in this report, takes a second look at the fund presently going through a probe at the Senate.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday announced the scraping of the Power Assistance Fund (PAF), domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and targeted at supporting tariff shortfalls, as well as other interventions in the power sector.

On record so far is a document by the Senate showing the fund has gulped a whopping N1.8 trillion since the beginning of power privatisation on November 1, 2013.

Before the action of Mr. President, the Senate had beamed its search light on how such amount was spent in a country that is still grappling with gross power inefficiency.

The Senate probe

Chairman, Senate Committee on Power, Gabriel Suswam, made known the probe on June 4, 2020, at a meeting with members of the committee in Abuja.

The meeting was on Power Sector Recovery Plan and Impact of COVID-19.

The chairman, who said the three-day hearing would begin in the next weeks, recalled that the Senate had a motion on the floor where the committee was mandated based on that motion to investigate comprehensively the power sector, especially in areas as it related to the intervention.

Modus operandi

Suswam said the committee would investigate all interventions in the sector since the privatisation of the sector to date with a view to ascertaining the adequacy of such interventions and their desired impact.

“We are looking at the intervention and whether corporate governance has been introduced since privatisation because the expectation is that the sector will become efficient, unfortunately that is not the case.

“You know that the federal government has over the years intervened at various times in different sums: N701 billion, N600 billion and this year there has been N380 billion and N213 billion.

“All of these monies were federal government interventions in the power sector with the intention and hope that the power sector will become efficient and Nigerians will have access to electricity.

“Unfortunately, in spite of these huge amounts of monies that have been expended, the result in what we see today is that the performance is below expectations,” Suswam added.

He, however, noted that the investigation would not be punitive, but intended to identify the reasons for efficiency and under performance in terms of unstable and inadequate electricity supply in the sector in spite of the huge financial interventions by the government.

How it affects Mr. President

Mr Suswam, a former Governor of Benue State, said other objectives of the investigation was to assist President Muhammadu Buhari to achieve his promise to Nigerians of providing them with adequate and stable power supply.

“The investigation is intended to identify why these interventions have come and there has been no improvement.

“This is so that at the end of the day, the leadership of the Senate will present that to the President of this country, who has shown a lot commitment to providing electricity to Nigerians,” he said.

He listed those agencies to appear before the committee to include the Ministry of Finance and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) because most of the interventions of government came from these two bodies.

Others, he said, are the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trader (NBET), Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and Presidential Power Initiative among others.

The phase out

Buhari, however, declared that in Lagos during the commissioning of the power system’s Supervisory Control and Data Acquidition (SCADA) project centre put in place by Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), that all “such interventions can no longer be extended,” because they “are no longer sustainable” and “must be phased out to promote the sector’s financial independence.”

Represented by the Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, the president described the newly commisioned technology as the first functional SCADA in West Africa.

SCADA system and efficiency

The centre for SCADA, one of the most advanced technologies in the power distribution business globally, is expected to translate to improved service delivery to customers within EKEDC’s network.

The president added that the commissioning of the “SCADA system will help EKEDC monitor and respond quicker to faults and reduce the outage durations which would improve the quality of service to customers.”

This system, the president continued at the event also attended by the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele; Chairman, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Professor James Momoh – who joined via Zoom; and the Chairman of EKEDC, Charles Momoh, and Managing Director of the utility firm, Adeoye Fadejobi, “will help EKEDC meet its set objectives under the recently executed Service Level Agreements with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

This project wil provide access to real time data that enables distribution system operators to make informed decisions that improve reliability and availability, consistent with the targets of the service-based tariff (SBT) regime.

He said: “I acknowledge the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) financial support towards this project through the Nigeria Electricity Market Stabilization Facility (NEMSF) granted in 2015. This facility significantly led to the successful completion of this project.

“My administration remains committed to addresing the liquidity challenges which are adversely affecting the power sector’s viability. We noted with grave concern: the increase fiscal burden on the Federal Government (FG) occasioned by the tariff shortfalls in the power sector which are no longee sustainable. My efforts, via the CBN’s Power Assistance Fund (CBN PAF) targeted at supporting tariff shortfalls. Such interventions can no longer be extended and must be phased out to promote the sectir’s financial independence.

“We are also aware that these tariff shortfalls sit on DisCos’ book and impair their ability to raise capital and invest.”

“The FG is working assidouslt to address these financial and fiscal challenges through various programs such as the National Mass Metering Program (NMMP), the Siemens AG Power Project and the World Bank Distribution Sector Recovery Program (DISREP) etc.

“These efforts by my administration are geared towards integrated resource planning in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI). We must ensure that there is an alignment of capacity and attraction of investments across the generation, transmission and distribution components of the powee sector’s value chain.

A word for DisCo customers

“On the part of the consumers, I wish to call on the valued customers of all DisCos to desist from tampering with electricity meters. This is not only on account of protecting the revenues of DisCos but also related to the safety of customers as there have been reports of consumers losing lives in the course of by-passing meters.

“The FG reaffirms its commitment to ensure that electricity gets to the homes and businesses of all Nigerians, whether unserved or underserved. In the area of off-grid Electricity supply, the FG recently unveiled the 5 million solar connection program, through the CBN’s Development Finance Department and this application is still open.

“Upon completion, the five million solar connection programme will expand energy access to 25 milion individuals by providing five million new connections through the provision of solar home systems (SHS) or construction and operation of mini grids.

“Increase local content in the off-grid solar vakue chain, through facilitating the growth of the local manufacturing industry and incentivise the creation of 250,000 new jobs in the energy sector.

“The FG assures all DisCos of its readiness to support any initiative that is geared towards addresing the challenges facing the Nigerian power sector.”

Last line

The phasing out of power intervention fund by President Buhari is commendable. It, however, must not douse the growing expectations on the ongoing probe of how N1.8 trillion has gone with the intervention.

