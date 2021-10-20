Evaluating need for more product offerings, listings

More companies listing on the capital market and increase in the number of products are needed to deepen the local bourse. CHRIS UGWU writeS

The Nigerian Exchange Limited remains a predominantly equity-driven market with certain sectors dominating trading and market capitalisation. On the Main Board, the Financial Services sector leads the pack of the board’s total market capitalisation, while Consumer Goods sector is a close second.

However, of recent, bond trading has been on the rise through the issuance of bonds by the Federal Government. But, it is clear, especially since the slide in the values of the Exchange in 2008, that efforts, including more instruments like derivatives, are required to improve the fortunes, attraction and experience of investors in the Nigerian stock market.

This will also help to reduce the current problem of shallowness and lack of breadth in the capital market as, currently, less than 30 per cent of listed equities are actively traded, while the NGX offers only basic products. However, significant underlining progress has been made in terms of strengthening the process in the capital market.

This development is essential, because it helps the foundation and the platform on which investors rely to make reliable judgments on their investments.

There have been arguments, though, to the effect that the NGX’s product offering has only reflected the domestic economy’s financing needs. It is believed that an enabling business environment, policies that promote ease of doing business and market forces in line with best practices are key factors to encourage companies to list on the Exchange.

Analysts have continued to crave for connection between critical sectors of the economy and the capital market in order to broaden the market and create avenues for Nigerians to partake in the wealth creation process. Upstream oil firms like Shell, Chevron and telecommunications firm like Globalcom are yet to list on the Nigerian market, despite the huge returns these firms have reaped from the economy.

The clamour for more products and listing on the capital market remain germane as it would help to deepen the market, especially now that there is growing concerns over the number of companies that have delisted from the local bourse. In Nigeria currently, over 115 companies have been delisted on the Nigerian Exchange Limited in the last 19 years, either voluntarily or involuntarily and, this has become a source of worry to both the regulators and shareholders.

However, on account of the economy’s radically changing financing needs, including the recourse to the public private partnership (PPP) arrangement as a solution to the nation’s infrastructure dearth, finance experts are of the opinion that opportunities should now abound for a broadening of the exchange’s product offerings to include key derivative categories, expansion of listed mutual funds and index funds, among others. In an effort to strengthen NGX and make it compete favourably with other exchanges across the globe, regulators and some experts have, in various fora, stressed the need to create more products that would broaden, deepen and inject liquidity to the market.

SEC seeks more listings, products

In this wise, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had said that it was exploring various avenues to bring more companies to list on the capital market and to increase the number of products in the market. The Commission said the initiative would raise the market capitalisation of the Exchange and contribute to the development of the nation’s national economy.

The Director-General, SEC, Lamido Yuguda, disclosed this during the 2020 annual workshop of the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN), which was held in Lagos. Yuguda, who was represented by the Director, Lagos Zonal Office, SEC, Steven Falomo, said the Commission took some strategic initiatives to boost market activities and crystallise the growth of the Nigerian capital market. He noted that this was done to cushion the negative impact of the global pandemic (COVID-19) on the capital market, adding that its committee on COVID-19 had continued to provide support and equipment towards combating the pandemic and its effect.

According to him, SEC has continued to leverage on its Business Continuity Plan and those of its operators to ensure that capital market activities are carried out during this period with little or no disruption.

Yuguda assured stakeholders that the Commission would be making more deliberate efforts towards attracting retail investors back into the market. “Currently, investors with multiple accounts are being allowed to consolidate their accounts into a single one and claim their accrued dividends.

“This is in a bid to encourage more domestic participation in the market. In deepening the market, we are exploring various avenues to increase the number of companies and instruments in our market, thereby raising the market capitalisation.

“We believe this is necessary for our market to continue to contribute its quota to the development of our nation’s economy,” he explained. Speaking further, the SEC boss revealed that the Commission was set to embark on reduction of time to market to ensure it dislodges bureaucratic bottlenecks encountered in raising funds from the market.

“This key initiative involves the ease of administrative procedures from the point of registration of market instruments with the commission to actualizing funds raised from the general investing public in order to create efficiency,” Yuguda noted.

According to him, the Commission is currently improving its surveillance system to identify any form of malpractice in the market.

“If we must attract or retain investors as well as improve market confidence, then we must show the investors that we are ready to protect them. For efficiency of information in the market, staff capacity is being enhanced to regulate the market in a serious and dedicated manner as this will improve operations of the capital market.

“Hence, to do all these, collaboration with the media is key to disseminating adequate information to investors as well as supporting the SEC in its bid to achieve a world class capital market,” he said.

Collaboration with RIMAN

The Commission expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Risk Management Association of Nigeria in its quest to make more products available in the capital market as well as deepen the market. Yuguda stated this in a goodwill message on RIMAN 20th International Conference, held virtually.

He disclosed that from the outbreak of the pandemic to the subsequent lockdown, the Commission had worked with capital market operators and other industry stakeholders to ensure that the market experiences minimal disruption.

“We have supported and acquired the emergence of various technological driven innovations around market operations and products, some of which include fintech, digital assets and crowdfunding.

“To support this, we developed a regulatory framework to galvanise these activities, while focusing on managing the risk inherent in the products and activities in-line with our mandate of market development and investor protection.

“In supporting these innovations, we hope to build a better market, attract more investors and reduce the demographic of the average age that presently invest in our market.

We also hope to include millions whom were excluded from the capital market by making it easier for them to gain access.

“To achieve this, there is a need to collaborate with an organisation such as yours and we hereby invite you to contribute in whatever way you can in building the Nigerian capital market. “We invite you to do more in building the risk management capacity in the capital market, to conduct studies in risk capital market processes and products ad contribute your opinions and recommendations to our exposed rules,” he said. He said that with increased membership, the association had been more feasible in capacity building in the area of risk management and in organising excellent events such as this, adding that “since the SEC’s registration as institutional member of the association, the Commission has endured several benefits that cut across capacity building and the opportunity to share ideas.

“We will sustain this relationship and continue to contribute in any way we can to help the organisation succeed and develop risk management practice in Nigeria.”

He described the theme for this year’s conference: “Risk Management in a Digital Era” as apt, and could not have been discussed at a more appropriate time as the coronavirus pandemic had increased the need for the use of technology in the corporate world assuring that as the regulator of a dynamic capital market the SEC would see this technological transformation as an opportunity to change the way it works and the way it performs its regulatory functions.

Yuguda, therefore, pledged the willingness of the Commission to partner with RIMAN in its activities towards developing risk management practice in Nigeria.

Last line

In as much as the clamour for more listing and products on the capital market are worthwhile, the Nigerian market, on its part, needs to speed up its evolution process and become more like its counterparts in other economies in the world by adjusting its business and economic models from being only a source of raising capital for listed firms to one that creates economic linkages.

Like this: Like Loading...