Evaluating need to strengthen data protection

Enhanced data protection is needed for investment decision. CHRIS UGWU writes

World over, investors are using data analytical tools to get insight into the stock market in order to make impactful decisions on their business operations.

The stock market is very dynamic in nature as thousands of transactions and events happening every second across the world influence its numbers and figures.

With these rapid changes, the investors are left with a vast pool of data. Big data enables the investors to analyse the data using complex mathematical formulas and algorithms which are fed into the computer.

Data analytics is making trading much more efficient for online traders to make good investment decisions that generate consistent returns.

From large financial institutions to small scale investors, everyone is leveraging the latest trends in data analytics to bring about a positive impact on their investments.

Human and computer complement each other perfectly. Humans have the ability to create content and analyse data, and machines, on the other hand, have the ability to process data within the fraction of a second.

Data analysis is on the verge of completely revolutionizing how the stock market functions, that’s why data protection is very important to the growth of the economy and capital market in particular.

However, since education helps improving financial literacy of investors and the most effective investor protection starts with a well informed and educated investor, the Securitoes and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) have continued to initiate policies and programmes that will enhance data utilization and protection.

Capital market participants and investors are enjoined to exploit the market data for smart investment decisions.

Data protection germane for economy

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy (Nigeria), Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, had emphasised the need for African countries to build the data protections standard across their borders as it becomes essential for the new economy.

Pantami stated this while delivering the keynote address at the 1st Africa Data Protection Conclave.

The minister noted that this had led to the formation of the National Digital Economy Policy Strategy in Nigeria, which rests on developmental regulation, digital skills, solid infrastructure, service infrastructure, digital services, soft infrastructure, digital society and emerging technologies and indigenous content creation and promotion.

In his keynote address, Pantami explained that while African nations continue to build the digital economy, thought must be taken to build the confidence of citizens to ensure there are no data breaches in any way.

“We need to ensure that nations build their data infrastructure, mining and security to the highest level because this will be the industry of the future to generate economic growth and build wealth,” he said.

Also speaking at the Conclave was the Director General of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, CCIE, who emphasided the role the organisation has played in developing the Nigerian Data Protection Regulation modelled under the global General Data Protection Regulation.

According to him, “lthough our Data Protection came a bit late, so far we have achieved several milestones and have recorded unprecedented achievements when it comes to compliance. Our model is unique because we also appointed Data compliance organisations like Taxaide Technologies Limited.”

Need for market data use

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) had stressed on the need for market stakeholders to rethink the importance of data in safeguarding to remain competitive in businesses.

Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Oscar Onyema, while speaking at the 7th edition of the Nigerian Capital Market Information Security Forum (NCMISF), said data was at the core of the forth industrial revolution, and this industrial wave can usher in great opportunities when harnessed appropriately.

“We now have the internet of things and everyone is getting connected. Extracting these opportunities, refining and transforming prospects with high efficiency into real products is not easy, yet with innovation it can be accomplished,” he said.

Onyema, who was represented by Tinuade Awe, Executive Director, Regulation, NSE, noted that to realise this objective, a new way of thinking, and indeed rethinking the central importance of data and the individual in our businesses is fundamental to riding on the crest of the new wave.

“Our ethics and reputation are important to us, hence we must protect our data, including those entrusted to our care relating to natural persons. Respecting data privacy rule is the reason for our gathering today.

“We are not only set to safeguard the rights of natural persons to data privacy, we are also poised to ensure that Nigerian businesses remain competitive in international trade through the safe-guards afforded by a just and equitable legal regulatory framework on data protection and which is in tune with best practice.

“The Nigeria Data Protection Regulation gives an insight into the National Information Technology Development Agency’s (NITDA) aspiration towards securing the processes that Nigerian organizations use for collecting, processing and storing information related to their clients, the Data Subject. It is also applicable to Nigerians residing outside Nigeria. The requirements of the Regulation are challenging. However the Nigerian capital market cannot be left behind in this regard.

“We have a capital market that is data-driven and responsive to the needs of the public, therefore, upholding compliance is key for us. We are set to raise the bar in compliance, I thereby, encourage us to open our minds to other possibilities on the horizon; the transformational power arising from “the fourth industrial revolution,” he said.

Partnership on data protection

SEC had restated its preparedness to collaborate with the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, in a bid to foster safe conduct of transactions and usage of personal data in the Nigerian capital market.

DG, SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, stated this during a webinar on Nigerian Data Protection Regulation and how it affects the capital market.

The event had as its theme: “Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR): Implications on the Nigerian Capital Market.”

Yuguda stated that the commission was very serious about the issue of data protection in the capital market assuring that going forward, the SEC would continue to create necessary awareness.

According to him, “you may all recall that in 2019, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) issued the Nigerian Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) with the objectives to safeguard the rights of natural persons to data privacy; foster safe conduct for transactions involving the exchange of Personal Data; prevent manipulation of Personal Data; and ensure that Nigerian businesses remain competitive internationally.

“By this regulation, therefore, all private and public organizations that collect, process, store, archive and destroy data of natural persons in Nigeria or of Nigerians resident abroad are required to comply with the provisions of the regulation.

“Since the commission and indeed all capital market operators perform these activities on data as covered by the NITDA NDPR, we are also subject to the new regulation, in one way or the other. That explains the reason behind organizing today’s webinar to enlighten the capital market community on the provisions of the NDPR.”

The SEC boss assured participants that the new management would make it a duty to interact with the market from time to time in a bid to develop the capital market and improve its contribution to the economy.

He expressed the hope that the lessons gained from the session would impact the operations of participants meaningfully and lead the Capital Market to full compliance with NDPR.

In his presentation, Mr. Olufemi Daniel, Lead-NDPR Desk, NITDA, assured of the readiness of NIDTA to provide advisory support on NDPR implementation for the capital market adding that the agency is willing to work in synergy with the SEC to standardise compliance.

Upgrades of data portal

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE ) recently upgraded its Data Portal (X-DataPortal).

According to a statement from the exchange, the revamped X-DataPortal provides a more efficient, user-friendly experience for subscribers.

The new features include data products, subscription management, payment gateway integration and a lot more.

The X-DataPortal which was first introduced in 2013, is an online application that serves as a repository for real time, delayed, end of day, and historical data for all financial instruments listed on the NSE. It is a consolidated, streamlined platform for market participants to access affordable, quality and timely data.

Speaking on the development, Onyema noted that “the upgrade of the X-DataPortal is in line with the desire of the NSE to continue to provide an exchange that is easily accessible leveraging digital technology.

“The newly enhanced X-DataPortal has, therefore, been equipped with market-focused features that will complement the NSE website and other NSE portals in response to stakeholders’ increased demand for easy access to data. Given the importance of Market Data in investment decisions, we remain resolute in our commitment to provide capital market participants with more channels to access relevant market information required for making investment decisions.”

On his part, the Divisional Head, Trading Business, NSE, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, stated: “At the NSE, we recognise that data fuels every aspect of the trading process. We are, therefore, pleased to introduce the improved X-DataPortal that will serve as a principal source for brokers, fund managers, research analysts, other professionals and non-professional participants like students and investors to get quality real-time and reference data reports for analysis, research and reporting purposes. We believe that the customer-centric approach we have adopted will deliver a superior customer experience in engaging with our capital market.”

Last line

In the light of the lessons learned from the recent stock market collapse, there is a strong requirement to deepen knowledge of data analysis to enable investors identify major risk factors in each quoted company.

