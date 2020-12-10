Evaluating sanctity of pension assets

With over N11 trillion pension assets in the custody of Pension Fund Custodians, attempt by state governors to borrow N2 trillion to address infrastructure gaps are being resisted, reports ABDULWAHAB ISA

The 2004 pension reform initiative, which birthed Contributory Pension Scheme addressed the nightmares associated with pensioners’ retirement income. The historic reform addressed ills; anomalies associated with previous pension system operated by the Federal Government. While Federal Government has been faithful in deduction and remittances to the Retirement Savings Accounts of its employees, many states and local government are yet to fully embrace the RSA policy. Contributory Pension Scheme is yet to take firm root across the 37 states of the federation nearly two decades of its launch.

Some states, which grudgingly signed off to it, are not 100 percent update with their monthly remittances. Pension assets have grown steadily in the last 15 years. As of July 2020, pension assets update by National pension Commission put Contributory Pension Scheme at N11.34 trillion. A reasonable portion of pension assets in custody of Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) are committed to various investment windows to earn returns.

In line with investment laws of the pension Act, the bulk of pension assets are put in interest yielding investments. The bulk of pension assets totaling N7.45 trillion is invested in Federal Government’s securities.

These include, FGN bonds, treasury bills, agency bonds, sukuk and green bonds. Other investment portfolios where the operators invest the funds are real estate investment trusts, private equity funds, infrastructure funds, cash and other assets. As pension yields getting fatter, reports in the media space suggest some key stakeholders are eyeing pension assets to borrow with intension to deploying it defray infrastructure facility.

Pension assets and borrowing:

Administration of pension assets is guided by Pension Act of 2004 and related amendments. The law is explicit about borrowing and investment to be engaged with pension assets. Section 2.5 of Pension Reform Act states that a “PFA shall not engage in borrowing or lending of pension fund assets. Section 2.6 states that “PFAs shall not trade in financial instruments with pension fund assets at prices that are prejudicial to the pension fund assets.

When investing in eligible bonds/debt instruments issued by State/Local Governments and Corporate Entities, pension fund assets shall be invested only in eligible bonds/debt instruments issued by state/local governments and corporate entities that have fully implemented the Contributory Pension Scheme.

The Commission shall provide periodic lists of compliant State/Local Governments and Corporate Entities while 2.8 of Act states that, PFAs are to ensure that appropriate legal and financial due diligence is undertaken on all Prospectus/Offer Documents of eligible bonds/debt securities and other allowable instruments prior to investment.

Furor over borrowing attempt

Pension assets are in the custody of the Pension Fund Administrators. Sixteen years of consistent contributions by employees have swollen pension purse to over N11 trillion. The assets are being eyed for borrowing to fix infrastructure deficit by state governors. Unconfirmed report filtered into media circle last week purporting moves by state governors to borrow a chuck from pension assets to fix infrastructure deficit. The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) raised the alarm.

The pensioners’ body insists government had no authority over the money and should, therefore, not tamper with it. The union disclosed that Nigeria Governors’ Forum endorsed two proposals to borrow a total of N17tn from two sources for infrastructural development.

“The governors took the decision after receiving a briefing from the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, who is the Chairman of the National Economic Council Ad Hoc Committee on Leveraging Portion of Accumulated Pension Funds for Investment in the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority. El-Rufai briefed the forum on a proposed National Infrastructure Investment Fund, saying a total sum of N2 trillion at nine per cent interest could be accessed through the NSIA”, NUP quoted as saying.

This was contained in a communiqué of the 22nd teleconference meeting of the NGF, signed by its Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi. The communiqué was made available to journalists in Abuja Early in the year, the NEC had expressed its intention to borrow N2 trillion from the growing funds under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

The NUP Head of Information, Mr Bunmi Ogunkolade, frowned on the purported endorsement of plans to borrow from the pension fund by the NGF, noting that many of the governors did not remit their workers’ pensions to the fund. He stated: “The governors have no authority over the money, it doesn’t belong to them; so, how can they approve a proposal to borrow part of the workers’ pensions, which many of them (governors) are not contributing to? “Do you know that many of the states are not paying the contributory pension? It shows that they don’t believe in it, so why should they borrow from it? It is not in their power to determine what would happen to that money. No! Their forum is not even recognized by law.”

Ogunkolade said the NUP had previously cautioned the Federal Government against tinkering with the fund, adding that there would be no one to be held responsible if they failed to repay the loan.

He stated: “We earlier issued a statement warning the Federal Government not to tamper with the pension fund when they mooted that idea. It is the workers’ money; people that would become pensioners tomorrow. “Nobody should tamper with that money; they should look elsewhere for loans to build infrastructure. By the time the people in service would retire in four, five years, the current government would not be there and you won’t know who to hold responsible.

“They would be blaming the past government and this would not resolve the issue. The government should not touch that money and the governors have no right to give the approval to borrow from the fund,” the union insisted. Also, the immediate past Chairman of the Trade Union Congress in Oyo State, Andrew Emelieze, described the plan by the Federal Government to borrow N2 trillion from pension contributions as criminal. Emelieze, who is the current National Coordinator, All Workers Convergence, in an interview with one of our correspondents, on Friday, said workers would resist the attempt if the Federal Government refused to stop, saying the pension fund should be left with the pension fund administrators to manage it.

He said: “Borrowing from the pension fund by the government is not in the interest of workers. While should they borrow from that money? The workers that contributed to the fund were not allowed to borrow from it. “It is not meant for the government to dip their hands into. They are trying to take advantage of the workers because we have a very weak labour movement. “However, we say no to it and the government must stop it. If they refuse to stop and go ahead with it, then we will resist it.

It will force us to confront them with an unprecedented protest. It is criminal and we say it must stop now. “We are calling on the NLC [Nigeria Labour Congress] and the TUC to take decisive action against the government. They should look elsewhere to borrow money and leave our money for us.” Similarly, the Rivers State chapter of the NUP also kicked against the proposed plan to borrow from the pension fund.

The state NUP Chairman, Collins Nwankwo, said: “If that money is tampered with, what if they don’t pay back? What will happen? It is money meant for service, a very crucial service to pensioners.” However, the Ogun State NLC Chairman, Emmanuel Bankole, said some workers were not averse to the borrowing of the pension funds but only concerned about its use. He said: “It is not borrowing that is the problem; it is the workers’ money.

We are not averse to borrowing. We will only need to ensure that the fund is used for the purpose it was taken. It is important the money is judiciously used. “Our concern is that the money should be used for whatever it is taken for.” Bankole, however, said interest must be paid on the fund if borrowed.

Reactions

Move by state governors to access a portion of pension assets has elicited reactions. Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project urged the President, Muhammadu Buhari to instruct the Director-General and Board of the National Pension Commission to use their statutory powers to stop the 36 state governors from borrowing or withdrawing N17 trillion from the pension funds purportedly for ‘infrastructural development.”

The organisation said this in a letter dated December 5, 2020, and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare. The organisation said: “Allowing the governors to borrow from pension funds would be detrimental to the interest of the beneficiaries of the funds, especially given the vulnerability of pension funds to corruption in Nigeria, and the transparency and accountability deficits in several states.”

SERAP said: “It is patently unjust and contrary to the letter and spirit of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended], the Pension Reform Act, and the country’s international anti-corruption and human rights obligations for the Federal Government and state governors to repeatedly target pension funds as an escape route from years of corruption and mismanagement in ministries, departments and agencies.

“Serious concerns that the proposed borrowing by the 36 state governors from the pension funds would lead to serious losses of retirement savings of millions of Nigerians.” A former member and Deputy Whip (AD) of the House of Representatives, Lanre Laoshe, in his reactions, said Pension Act of 2004 and the Pension Reformation Act of 2014 prohibit borrowing from the pension funds. “Besides the illegality of it, it is absolutely immoral for the governors who fail to remit pension deductions of their workers to seek to borrow from the funds contributed by others, mostly by the private sector and federal government workers. In some states, the pension deficit is as much as 12 years backlog,” he said.

Last line

Pension assets are collective sweat of employees across strata. The law is explicit on its non-borrowing lending status. The sanctity of pension assets should be upheld.

