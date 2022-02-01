Evaluating subsidy amid unrealistic promises

The Federal Government has suspended plans to end fuel subsidy, after hue and cries that it would worsen the plights of Nigerians, coupled with the coming up of Dangote Refinery soon, even as many of the promises appear unrealistic, writes AKINOLA AJIBADE

Penultimate week, the Federal Government suspended plans to end fuel subsidy earlier fixed for June this year.

Instead, it requested an 18 months extension to be able to remove the subsidy once and for all.

Government, in a statement by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed and her Minister of State for Petroleum Resources counterpart, Timpeye Sylva, said the plans to remove subsidy changed in view of the negative implications, which the development was going to have on the nation’s economy.

According to the ministers, government was aware of the macro and micro-economic problems facing the country and, as a result, not ready to add to the burdens of Nigerians.

The ministers, who spoke at different fora in Abuja, said that the country was facing problems such as inflation, cost of foods, fuel and transportation, stressing that it would be too bad if the difficulties of Nigerians are increased through subsidy removal.

Also included as reasons for not removing subsidy as planned was the expectation that Dangote Refinery and modular refiniries were coming soon to assist Nigeria in supplying fuel to its citizens abundantly.

In the calculation of government, the Dangote Petrochemical Refinery Plant has the capacity to bail out Nigeria from fuel crises, as it would be processing 650,000 barrels of crude oil into petroleum products daily, when its comes on stream in the third quarter of 2022.

However, the decision by government to suspend subsidy payments for a while does not come as a surprise to many Nigerians, who have in the past seen government throwing in the towels on some critical issues, which require its urgent attentions.

Aside this is the planned strike action of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other trade unions over the issue of subsidy removal.

Many Nigerians had concluded that the threats from NLC is an empty one and that the strike might not take place.

Inflation

Presently, the country is experiencing a two-digit inflationary rates, a development, which is having undesirable consequences on the economy.

Inflation, for instance, rose from 15.68 per cent in November 2016 to 15.92 per cent in December of 2021. The increase, though slightly, goes a long way to reflect the poor state of the nation’s economy.

Reason being that the development has affected the cost of living of an average Nigerian through what they consume daily.

Though the rate of inflation dropped to 15.47 per cent in October 2020 from 15.68 per cent in 2016, the shortfall hardly does not produce any positive developments in the country.

Speaking on the issue, the Chief Executive Officer, Petrocam Nigeria Limited, Mr Patrick Ilo, said that it was not likely that the country would experience drop in inflationary rates soon, going by the fact that the macro-economic environment is not friendly in the country.

Citing imbalance in the foreign exchange regime, Ilo said the value of dollar was rising daily, while that of naira is falling, adding that the issue is affecting importation and landing cost.

He said that government was making a mistake, if it is expecting the rate of inflation to drop, without putting in place measures that would help in strengtheing the economy.

He said: “The fall in the rates of inflation is not feasible in Nigeria now, in view of the macro-economic challenges facing the country. If the inflationary rates could increase by 24 per cent between 2016 to 2019, what is the probability that the rates would not increase further, as the economy is in coma. It is ironical that inflationary is increasing, while Nigeria looking for a decrease in the rates.

“The question that is begging for answer is how many years is it going to take Nigeria to reduce the rates of inflation? Of course, it would take sometime before that would happen.”

Based on this, government, Ilo said, appeared not being realistic on the grounds that it is waiting for the inflationary rate to drop to a level, such that it would be easier to suspend payments on fuel subsidy.

Dangote Refinery

While the idea of Dangote Refinery in the country is a good one and capable of improving supply of fuel across the country, the issue is not all that rosy, as many Nigerians have been made to understand.

Ilo said that Dangote Refinery like any other company is profit driven, adding that the owner (Aliko Dangote) would recoup the money on investment first. Part of the measures on how to recoup investment include selling petroleum products outside the country.

He said after recovering his investment, Dangote would now consider the local market (Nigeria).

According to him, it is wrong on the part of Nigerians to expect that Dangote Refinery would immediately stabilise fuel supply nationwide.

Ilo said government was wrong, if it is thinking along that line.

“So, how feasible are the plans by government that the 650,000 capacity Dangote Refinery plant would help in meeting local fuel demand and at the same time enable Nigeria to completely forget subsidy? Left to me, those plans are not feasible,” he said.

State-owned refineries

The on-going rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refineries by the Federal Government, no doubt, is a very welcome development. There are two refineries in Port Harcourt. They are old and new refineries and have combined capacity of 210,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

Approved by the Federal Government in March 2021 at a cost of $1.5 billlion and contracted to Tecnimont SPA, an Italian firm, the retooling of the refineries would be done in three phases of 18,24 and 44 months, a development, which suggests the refineries would not be ready until 2024.

Being financed through internally generated revenue (IGR), Afreximbank and budgetary provisions, the Port Harcourt refineries have gulped several billions of naira through Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) and other issues.

A former official of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), who does not want to be mentioned, said that neither government nor NNPC was serious about the removal of susbidy.

The official, a former management staff of the Corporation, said that the issue of waiting for Dangote Refinery and Inflationary rates to subside was an exercise in futility.

He said the four state-owned refineries had nameplates of below 450,000 barrels of crude oil, adding that the four are as good as dead and cannot come back to life in a twinkle of an eye due to their critical conditions.

“The question now is can they convienently serve as a replacement for imported petroleum products? My answer is in affirmative,” he added.

Govt’s position

Sylva had intimated Nigerians that government would need additional 18 months before it can cancel fuel subsidy.

He said that government would approach the National Assembly in order to review the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and further remove fuel subsidy.

Continuing, Slyva said the National Assembly may increase the 18 months extension period, which the Federal Government is waiting for, to remove subsidy. Coupled with this is the fact the National Assembly might spend a longer period of time to review PIA.

Stakeholders’ views

According to the National Coordinator, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), the body is neither supporting nor against the action of the Federal Government on the issue of suspension of fuel subsidy.

He said what matters most to the country is availability of enough fuel, adding that the body cannot overrule the decision of the Federal Government on the issue of importing fuel before the refineries are back to optimum performance.

Ilo noted that government had earmarked N3 trillion for payment of fuel subsidy in 2022, adding that their was no way government would not allocate more funds for payment of subsidy.

Last line

From the look of things, payment of fuel subsidy may continue in the country and this implies that more money would be taken from government purse.

