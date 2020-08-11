Evangel Varsity tasks Council to sustain core mandate, values

The authorities of the Evangel University in Akaeze, Ebonyi State have tasked the new Governing Council of the private university to uphold the core mandate of the institution, and ensure that the aim of the academic institution, which is to offer “total education for the total man,” is sustained.

The call was made during the inauguration of the new Governing Council, led by the former Governor of the state, Senator Sam Egwu, as Chairman and Pro- Chancellor. Egwu was appointed as the Council Chair/Pro-Chancellor by the Assemblies of God Church, Nigeria, the proprietor of the university, following the expiration of the tenure of the former Governing Council.

While inaugurating the Council at the take-off campus of the university at Okpoto, Ishielu Local Government Area of the state, the Acting General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Nigeria, Rev. Pastor Ejikeme Ejim, also urged members of Council to ensure that the university competes favourably with other globally rated institutions of higher learning.

He reiterated that the university being a faith-based institution should stand tall as a typical example of good academic institution in learning and morality, even as he called on the Council to work in synergy with the university management and the Assemblies of God General Council towards ensuring that the ivory tower is moved to the next level where it would be able to compete well with other universities in the world.

Ejim said: “Evangel University, as a faith-based institution and one of the five universities licensed by the Federal Government to operate as private universities in 2012, the university which commenced academic activities the same year has grown in strength and might, and currently operating four colleges/ faculties – Health, Arts, Social, Management, Pure and Natural Sciences- with 23 departments.

“The new Governing Council is the second to be inaugurated by the university authorities to oversee the affairs of the institution since its establishment in 2012.”

In his remarks, Egwu, however, stated that his love for education and upliftment of mankind had continued to propel him to respond to issues concerning education and empowerment of the people, saying that Evangel University will continue to maintain high standard by ensuring that graduates of the university rank among the best in Nigeria and globally.

Other members of the Council are the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Iche Ukpai Kalu; the University Registrar, Mr. John Nwagboso, who is to serve as Secretary to the Council; Rev. Godwin Amaowoh; Prof. Nkechinyere Anthonia Nwokoye; Prof. Mike Odugbo Odey; Prof. Christian Bolu; Prof. Timothy Olugbenga Odebode; Prof. Chukwudi Onyeaso and Ambassador Donald Ndubuisi Igbo. Meanwhile, a 500KVA transformer donated and installed for the university by the Pro-Chancellor (Senator Egwu) had been commissioned by the Acting General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Nigeria.

