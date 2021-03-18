News

Evans: Absence of prosecution witnesses stall trial of alleged kidnap kingpin

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

The absence of prosecution witnesses yesterday stalled two of the trials of an alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, who is standing trial before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos. In the first suit, Evans was facing trial alongside Victor Aduba, a dismissed member of the Nigerian Army.

The defendants were charged with four counts of kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms. Evans and the dismissed soldier were accused of kidnapping one Sylvanus Ahamonu, holding him hostage for at least nine weeks and collecting a ransom of $420,000 from his family. When the first suit was announced, a state prosecutor, Mrs O. A. Bajulaiye-Bishi, informed the court that the prosecution was unable to serve the summons issued to the witness due to testify because of the illhealth of the lead prosecutor, Mr. Yusuf Sule. Reacting, Evans’ defence counsel, Mr. Victor Okpara, told the court that he was earlier informed of the development by the prosecutor.

“Our learned friend did communicate her predicament to me in the morning. “However, if there is a repeat of this scenario on the next adjourned date, I will have to make the necessary applications to the court,” he said. In the second criminal suit, Evans was facing trial alongside three others; Joseph Emeka, Chiemeka Arinze and Udeme Upong, over the attempted kidnap of Chief Vincent Obianodo, the chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors. They were facing a seven-count charge of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, attempt to kidnap and sale and transfer of firearms.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Again, bandits attack Niger community

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…as 15 feared drowned fleeing   Armed bandits on Saturday evening launched another attack on Gurmana Ward, Shiroro Local Government Area, Niger State.   Sunday Telegraph learnt that over 15 people were feared to have drowned in River Kaduna, as they tried to escape from the bandits’ attack.   Sources said that the bandits were […]
News

COVID-19: CAN challenges politicians to lead by example

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Caleb Onwe Abuja The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has challenged both politicians and government functionaries to lead by example, practising whatever ideals they promote by governmental policies.     Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), FCT chapter and Senior Pastor, ECWA Good News, Maitama, Rev. Dr. Samson Jonah, who gave the challenge yesterday in […]
News

Labour: Strike imminent over bill seeking minimum wage transfer to concurrent list

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…to embark on nationwide protest March 10 The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), may embark on a nationwide strike if the National Assembly passes into law, a Bill seeking for movement of the minimum wage from the Executive Legislative list, to the Concurrent Legislative list. Speaking at the end of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica