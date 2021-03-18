Evans: Absence of prosecution witnesses stall trial of alleged kidnap kingpin

The absence of prosecution witnesses yesterday stalled two of the trials of an alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, who is standing trial before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos. In the first suit, Evans was facing trial alongside Victor Aduba, a dismissed member of the Nigerian Army.

The defendants were charged with four counts of kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms. Evans and the dismissed soldier were accused of kidnapping one Sylvanus Ahamonu, holding him hostage for at least nine weeks and collecting a ransom of $420,000 from his family. When the first suit was announced, a state prosecutor, Mrs O. A. Bajulaiye-Bishi, informed the court that the prosecution was unable to serve the summons issued to the witness due to testify because of the illhealth of the lead prosecutor, Mr. Yusuf Sule. Reacting, Evans’ defence counsel, Mr. Victor Okpara, told the court that he was earlier informed of the development by the prosecutor.

“Our learned friend did communicate her predicament to me in the morning. “However, if there is a repeat of this scenario on the next adjourned date, I will have to make the necessary applications to the court,” he said. In the second criminal suit, Evans was facing trial alongside three others; Joseph Emeka, Chiemeka Arinze and Udeme Upong, over the attempted kidnap of Chief Vincent Obianodo, the chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors. They were facing a seven-count charge of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, attempt to kidnap and sale and transfer of firearms.

