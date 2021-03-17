Metro & Crime

Evans: Absence of prosecution witnesses stall trial of alleged kidnap kingpin

The absence of prosecution witnesses Wednesday stalled two of the trials of an alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike alias Evans, who is standing a criminal trial before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos.
In the first suit, Evans is facing trial alongside Victor Aduba, a dismissed member of the Nigerian Army.
The defendants are charged with four counts of kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms.
Evans and the dismissed soldier are accused of kidnapping one Mr Sylvanus Ahamonu, holding him hostage for at least nine weeks and collecting a ransom of $420,000 from his family.
When the first suit was announced, a state prosecutor, Mrs O.A Bajulaiye-Bishi informed the court that the prosecution was unable to serve the summons issued to the witness due to testify because of the ill health of the lead prosecutor, Mr Yusuf Sule.
Reacting, the Evans’ defence counsel, Mr Victor Okpara, told the court that he was earlier informed of the development by the prosecutor.
“Our learned friend did communicate her predicament to me in the morning.
“However, if there is a repeat of this scenario on the next adjourned date I will have to make the necessary applications to the court,” he said.

