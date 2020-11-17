Evans is my brother, schoolteacher who lost pregnancy to SARS torture tells Lagos panel 

A schoolteacher, Mrs. Nzube-Obi Obiechina, who lost her two-month pregnancy in 2017 after being allegedly tortured and detained for 22 days by some operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Tuesday told the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry on police brutality that suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans, is her brother.

The woman made the disclosure while being interrogated by a police legal officer, Nosa Uhumwangho, on resumption of the panel’s sitting.

Obiechina and her husband, Ogechukwu Obiechina, had earlier on October 31, 2020, appeared before the panel to press for the enforcement of the N2 million damages awarded them by the Federal High Court in Lagos against the police, following their ordeal.

On that day, the woman narrated how she was arrested by some SARS operatives, detained and tortured over a period of 22 days till she lost her two-month pregnancy. Obiechina added that she suffered a second miscarriage later in October 2017 when her husband was re-arrested.

On resumption of Tuesday’s proceedings, the police legal officer, Nosa Uhumwangho, told the panel that the schoolteacher and her husband was arrested in 2017 because their phone numbers were used by Evans to make contact with the family of a victim from whom $1 million was collected as ransom.

He said: “Evans was arrested because of Mrs. Obiechina who led the (police) team to arrest Evans. It was her who led us to Evans. We kept her for five days and that was why we were able to arrest Evans. “The police traced three phone numbers used by Evans in the operation and collection of the $1 million ransom and the phone numbers of the couple were two of the three numbers. The police sent the numbers to our technical intelligence unit for expansion and the numbers of the two witnesses (the couple) featured prominently.”

Responding to a question from the police lawyer, the woman admitted that Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike is her brother.

When asked whether she is aware that her brother is popularly known as ‘Evans’, the woman replied, “I never knew”. She, however, admitted that she knew her brother was arrested for kidnapping.

Responding to another question, the woman said she is not aware of the kidnapping of one, Umeh Francis, by her brother in 2016, from whom $1 million ransom was collected.

