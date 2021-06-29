Evans: My husband is a liar, wife of accused kidnapper reveals

Ogechi Uchechukwu, wife of an alleged kidnapper, Uche Amadi, Tuesday told the court that her husband lied about his involvement with the alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, in the criminal allegations of kidnap.

Ogechi said that her husband had travelled from Port Harcourt to Lagos in 2016 after receiving a call from his friend, Somtochuckwu, alias Evans, who invited him to come and do a job (nature of the job not mentioned).

According to Ogechi, her husband lied in his evidence before the court that he only visited Lagos for the first time after he was arrested by the police on May 24, 2017.

Ogechi, her husband (Amadi), Evans and three others: Chilaka Ifeanyi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba are standing trial before an Ikeja High Court, Lagos for allegedly kidnapping one Mr Donatius Dunu who is the Chief Executive Officer of Maydon Pharmaceutical Ltd.

While testifying, in her defence, on two counts of conspiracy and kidnapping, Ogechi said: “I own a shop and sell provisions in Port Harcourt. I was in Port Harcourt when I was arrested by the police. But my Lord I visited Lagos, with my son, in August 2016 during the long (school) vacation.

“My husband invited me to Lagos in August and I spent two weeks there before I returned to Port Harcourt. It was on May 24, 2017 when a Hilux Van, filled with policemen, parked in front of my shop. The police officers marched into the shop, saw my husband and arrested him.

“So if anyone comes to this court and say that Amadi has never been to Lagos except in 2017 when he was arrested, then that person must be lying.”

This testimony by Ogechi came shortly after her husband, Amadi, had earlier testified that he had never visited Lagos prior to his arrest.

Amadi, in his defence, told the court that he was arrested alongside his wife in Port Harcourt and that he didn’t know or have any relationship with Evans.

Like this: Like Loading...