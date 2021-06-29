Metro & Crime

Evans: My husband is a liar, wife of accused kidnapper reveals

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

Ogechi Uchechukwu, wife of an alleged kidnapper, Uche Amadi, Tuesday told the court that her husband lied about his involvement with the alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, in the criminal allegations of kidnap.

Ogechi said that her husband had travelled from Port Harcourt to Lagos in 2016 after receiving a call from his friend, Somtochuckwu, alias Evans, who invited him to come and do a job (nature of the job not mentioned).

According to Ogechi, her husband lied in his evidence before the court that he only visited Lagos for the first time after he was arrested by the police on May 24, 2017.

Ogechi, her husband (Amadi), Evans and three others: Chilaka Ifeanyi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba are standing trial before an Ikeja High Court, Lagos for allegedly kidnapping one Mr Donatius Dunu who is the Chief Executive Officer of Maydon Pharmaceutical Ltd.

While testifying, in her defence, on two counts of conspiracy and kidnapping, Ogechi said: “I own a shop and sell provisions in Port Harcourt. I was in Port Harcourt when I was arrested by the police. But my Lord I visited Lagos, with my son, in August 2016 during the long (school) vacation.

“My husband invited me to Lagos in August and I spent two weeks there before I returned to Port Harcourt. It was on May 24, 2017 when a Hilux Van, filled with policemen, parked in front of my shop. The police officers marched into the shop, saw my husband and arrested him.

“So if anyone comes to this court and say that Amadi has never been to Lagos except in 2017 when he was arrested, then that person must be lying.”

This testimony by Ogechi came shortly after her husband, Amadi, had earlier testified that he had never visited Lagos prior to his arrest.

Amadi, in his defence, told the court that he was arrested alongside his wife in Port Harcourt and that he didn’t know or have any relationship with Evans.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Osun bids Fasanmi farewell, hands over body to Ekiti

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Osun State government yesterday handed the body of the Afenifere leader, Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi, to the Ekiti State government, for his interment at Iye-Ekiti. The short farewell ceremony took place at Ita Awure, border of the two states. This was done to avoid breaching the COVID-19 social distancing protocol at the venue of the internment. […]
Metro & Crime

Four killed as vehicle plunges into Ogun river

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni,

Four persons lost their lives on Tuesday as a commercial vehicle plunged into the Ososa River in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State. The deceased, whose identities had yet to be ascertained at press time, were coming from Ijebu-Ode and headed to Sagamu. Two other victims of the accident, who were rescued, were rushed […]
Metro & Crime

Flood kills four, renders 100 families homeless in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Flood has rendered over 100 families homeless at Oko, Cable-Point and Infant-Jesus areas of Asaba, Delta State. While the Oko community shares a boundary with the River Niger Bridge, Cable- Point and Infant-Jesus are near river banks. At Omeligboma camp in Oko, the flood killed four people while they were trying to ferry their belongings […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica